The Repair Shop star Dominic Chinea's family life: Is he married?

Metalwork maestro Dominic Chinea is a much-loved member of The Repair Shop family. The expert has amassed a legion of fans since making his debut on the heartwarming BBC show back in 2017.

While fans know all about Dominic's impressive restoration skills, which he frequently showcases in episodes of the show, how much do you know about his life away from the cameras? Find out if the star is married below…

© BBC Dominic Chinea is a metalwork expert

Who is Dominic Chinea?

Dominic is a production designer and metalwork expert who works across various mediums, including prop making, sign writing and car restoration.

Before landing a role on The Repair Shop, Dom studied Graphic Design at South East Sussex College. He now owns Ranalah Ltd and is reviving the brand in the hopes of spreading "the word as to how to use the wheeling machine".

© Ricochet Ltd Dominic with host Jay Blades

According to his website, Dom is always looking to learn "new skills and crafts" and is constantly "seeking new areas to explore, be it panel beating or learning to keep bees".

Is Dominic Chinea married?

Dominic is married to a producer named Maria Domican, according to Express.co.uk.

The couple have been married for almost six years, having tied the knot on October 21, 2017, and reportedly live in the Kent countryside.

The TV star prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight, so not much is known about his marriage.

Does Dominic Chinea have children?

Dominic doesn't appear to have any children. However, he and his wife do share an adorable Spanish water dog named Wendy, who he regularly posts on his Instagram page.

Back in April, the star shared a sweet video of Wendy before and after her visit to the groomers and asked fans whether they preferred her hair long or short. "Wendy the Spanish water dog has had her summer haircut! Do you prefer her hair long or short?!" he asked his Instagram followers.

© Dominic Chinea/Instagram Dominic's adorable Spanish water dog, Wendy

Fans were quick to comment on Wendy's cute look, with one person writing: "Couldn't choose! Love both!" while another added: "She's gorgeous either way but she looks more comfortable with it short."

Dominic Chinea's role on The Repair Shop

Dom is known for his metalwork expertise on The Repair Shop and is always impressing viewers with his incredible fixes.

In an episode of the show's latest series, his restoration of a 61-year-old scooter left viewers in tears.

© BBC Jay and Dom with guests Belinda Hills and Harry Back

Dom welcomed father and daughter Harry and Belinda into the barn, who were hoping the expert could repair a scooter Belinda's parents gave to her when she was a child.

Harry explained the scooter would be his "legacy" for his two great-grandchildren and hoped they could ride down a hill in London's Greenwich Park like his daughter used to.

Harry was blown away by the repair and even took the scooter out for a spin. Watch the moment below.

Praising Dom's incredible work, one person wrote on X: "Great one tonight, great job of the scooter @DominicChinea," while another added: "Best repair ever. Harry on the scooter, 'I could go faster, but they wouldn't let me.' Brilliant."