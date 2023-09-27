Exclusive: MAFS star Peggy breaks silence on big row with Georges and teases explosive dinner party

Married at First Sight UK star Peggy has broken her silence about the explosive row she had with her husband Georges while the couple were on their honeymoon.

The pair, who met for the first time when they wed on the E4 reality show, jetted off to Thailand for the honeymoon episode which aired on Tuesday evening but they came to blows regarding their clashing opinions about posting adult-themed online content.

Georges, who sparked a reaction from fans with his candid and "no filter remarks" on his wedding day, had told Peggy that he wouldn't think badly of his partner posting content on websites such as Only Fans, after explaining he knew of a friend who made good money from the venture.

However, Peggy, a self-confessed "prude" said she was unimpressed with Georges opinion.

The reality star told HELLO!: "I was actually quite anxious about watching our honeymoon back because I'd just married a stranger the day before and Georges said a few questionable things on the wedding day."

© Channel 4 Married at First Sight UK's first dinner party was explosive

"He mentioned that his friend makes good money doing Only Fans and they enjoy it and it's easy. That took me back, to be honest. To me, it's not that I condemn anyone that does it, I just didn't want to hear the person I'd just married would be okay with me exposing my private parts online for money, so that was difficult to hear."

Peggy also shared some major hints about what's to come from Wednesday's episode which features the first dinner party of the series. It seems the first time the group of brides and grooms came together in the same room sparked some major fireworks.

© Channel 4 Ella, Jay and Peggy at the MAFS UK dinner party

Peggy also told HELLO!: "It was drama from start to the middle to finish. Drama, starter, drama, main, drama, dessert. Things went down at every dinner party, I don't recall a [single] dinner party without a drama, but this one was quite spectacular in terms of arguments between couples. It was actually the first dinner party where a groom [did] not walked in with his wife."

She continued: "The part I played was 'piggy in the middle'. Not in the middle of the drama, but in the middle of two people who are causing the drama. At first, I'm on one person's side, and then I hear the other side of the story… you'll see. I tried to actually resolve it. I tried my best."

Married at First Sight UK continues on Wednesday at 9 pm on E4.