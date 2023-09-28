Fans are saying same thing about new Strike novel The Running Grave – but what's it all about?

The Running Grave is the latest instalment in JK Rowling's Strike series, which follows private detectives Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott as they investigate various crimes at the request of their clients – while nursing requited (but unspoken) feelings for one another. The novels have been adopted into a popular BBC series, so for those reluctant to pick up the 1000+ page book, here's what it's all about – and what readers have had to say about the new release.

In The Running Grave, Cormoran and Robin's romantic relationship appears to continue to be at an impasse as, through pure stubbornness at this point, Robin is now in a relationship with a police officer, Ryan Murphy, while Cormoran pursues a couple of meaningless encounters to distract him from his love for his work partner.

However, the pair are as good a detective duo as ever, and this time are requested to investigate a religious cult, which their wealthy client desperately wants to rescue his son from following the death of his wife. Robin goes undercover at the church to uncover evidence of criminality and finds herself struggling to hold onto her sense of self as the cult attempts to indoctrinate her.

Taking to Twitter to discuss, one person wrote: "Just finished #TheRunningGrave. Wow!! It’s without a doubt my favourite in the series so far. @jk_rowling never fails to amaze me. Incredible genius talent. So well plotted. I had to put the book down a few times just to get my heart rate back to normal. Insanely good!"

Another person added: "Finished #TheRunningGrave. Loved it, devoured it, figured out whodunnit. If the smugness I’m now feeling is anything close to what Strike and Robin feel closing the case, I get why they love the job so much. Now we wait for #8."

Robin and Cormoran are back for The Running Grave

A third person added: "#TheRunningGrave got it this afternoon. I’m gripped. I know they’ll crack it. It’ll be a rough ride (I’m delicate), exhausting, especially if I stay up to read it. Thanks JKR."

While the fans loved the novel, reviewers have had a slightly more mixed reaction to the novel, with some claiming that it was too lengthy. Writing for The Guardian, Laura Wilson said: " Some judicious trimming wouldn’t have gone amiss – the subplot, about the stalking of a female actor, often seems an impediment to the primary narrative – but it’s worth staying the course for an immersive and, for the most part, riveting read."

© Photo: BBC The show will also be back for season 6

Mark Sanderson at The Guardian added: "Had he read Galbraith, CS Lewis, the creator of Narnia, might not have said: 'You can never get a cup of tea large enough or a book long enough to suit me.'"