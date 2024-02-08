Cormoran Strike: when will book eight be released?

JK Rowling is currently working on the eighth novel of the Strike novels - but when can we expect it to be released? Find out everything we know so far about book number eight…

The author, whose pen name for the novel series is Robert Galbraith, recently released the series’ widely praised seventh novel, The Running Grave, in September 2023. Despite this very recent publication, she has confirmed that she was working on book eight in early 2023. Following the last novel’s publication, a fan asked about progress on the new one, to which she replied on Twitter/X: “I've been working on it this afternoon!” In May 2023, she also answered a fan who enjoyed the books, writing: "That's a very lovely thing read after six hours solid work on Strike 8!"

Joanne also confirmed that things were “getting on very well” after revealing a script read for the BBC adaptation of the series in January 2024. She also revealed a hint about the book while recently sharing fan art, writing: “Indeed, happy birthday Strike. He's just turned 42 in book eight, where I'm currently working.

“The fan art here is fantastic and very close to the Strike I have in my head, but this is not to say I don't love Tom Burke in the role, because I very much do!”

So when will we be seeing the book on our shelves? Although there is no publication date just yet, taking a look back at the show’s previous publication dates could give us an indication of when to expect it.

The Cuckoo’s Calling, The Silkworm and Career of Evil were all released one year apart, before a longer break between the third novel and Lethal White, which came out three years later in 2018. The books then had a two-year gap with Troubled Blood being published in 2020 and The Ink Black Heart in 2022, while The Running Grave was released just one year later in 2023. In short, we think it’s reasonable to predict that the book could be published anywhere between late 2024 to 2026.

Joanne has revealed that she plans to write “at least” ten novels in the series, which follows private detectives Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott as they solve crimes in London. Speaking to the BBC about her plans, she explained: “The first time I met Tom [Burke, who plays Strike], I said, ‘Well I hope to God you do enjoy playing this character because I think I’ve got at least another 10 books in me, so you could be locked in for quite a few years her.’"

The sixth season of the hit show will be based on The Ink Black Heart, and is currently in production.