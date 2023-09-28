Call the Midwife shares major news amid main star's exit

The show took to social media with an exciting announcement

It's exciting news for the cast and crew of Call the Midwife, who have secured a whopping five nominations at this year's TV Choice Awards.

Taking to social media, the popular BBC show shared the announcement, which comes amid reports that actor Olly Rix has left the show.

WATCH: Olly Rix opens up about 'heartstopping' moment in series 13 finale

Sharing a post on X, the series revealed that four of its stars have been nominated for 'Best Actress' and 'Best Actor' while the entire team has been recognised in the 'Best Family Drama' category.

"NEWS!! #CallTheMidwife gets 5 nominations for the TV Choice Awards 2023!!" the caption began, before going on to list the nominations.

"Best Family Drama: Call the Midwife. Best Actress: Judy Parfitt, Jenny Agutter, Linda Bassett.

"Best Actor: Zephryn Taitte."

Taking to the comment section, fans praised the show, with one person writing: "Easiest votes to cast ever," while another added: "Just voted! Good luck!"

© BBC Linda Basset has been nominated for a TV Choice Award for her portrayal of Nurse Phyllis Grace

A third fan expressed how difficult it was to choose between the three actresses. "The people behind this poll are cruel! How can they make us choose between three of the greatest actresses currently working on British TV!," they wrote, adding: "I voted for Judy, I've loved her Sister Monica Joan for years now!"

This isn't the first time the show has been nominated for a prestigious award in recent months. In August, the drama picked up National Television Award nominations for 'Returning Drama' and 'Drama Performance'.

Zephryn Taitte has picked up a nomination for his portrayal of Cyril

While the show sadly didn't win on the night, the stars did get to reunite with one of their former cast members, Charlotte Ritchie – aka Nurse Barbara – on the red carpet.

Writer and creator Heidi Thomas and cast members Laura Main, Jenny Agutter and Daniel Laurie posed for a photo with the actress, who appeared in the show from seasons four to seven.

© Call the Midwife Heidi Thomas, Daniel Laurie, Laura Main and Jenny Agutter pose with former cast member Charlotte Ritchie

Marking the special moment on social media, the show's social media account captioned the photo: "Guess who our cast have just bumped into at #NTA2023... None other than Nurse Barbara - the brilliant Charlotte Ritchie!!"

READ: What does Olly Rix's 'exit' from Call the Midwife mean for future of the show?



The TV Choice Awards nomination comes after it was reported that Olly Rix, who plays Matthew Aylward, has left the drama.

The actor has reportedly been written out of scripts, however, the reasons for his departure have not been explained.

© Matt Towers Olly Rix plays Matthew in Call the Midwife

Neither Olly nor show bosses have publicly addressed the reports. HELLO! has reached out to the actor's representatives and the BBC for comment.

Filming for the show's 13th season is currently underway, with the new series set to arrive on BBC One in the New Year.

READ: 10 Call the Midwife stars who left the show and why

Helen George, who plays Trixie Franklin, recently gave fans an idea of what to expect from the new episodes while appearing on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 on Wednesday.

© BBC Radio 2 Helen George and Zoe Ball in the BBC Radio 2 studio

"We're filming at the moment. So I'm sort of discovering the stories as we go along. It's another exciting year, lots of babies," said Helen, before adding: "I can't tell you much more than that. There's a few shocks."