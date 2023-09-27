Kate Garraway's constant fear amid Derek Draper's health complications

Kate Garraway has kept fans updated on her family life since her husband Derek Draper became seriously ill three years ago, and in the new issue of Good Housekeeping, she shared an update on his recovery.

Opening up about how difficult his situation still is, the Good Morning Britain presenter, author and documentary maker said: "I'd love to be able to tell you that, since Derek has been home, everything has been easy, that the miracle of him being at home has turned the day-to-day challenges into a breeze.

"But because we keep having emergency setbacks and he's had to be rushed back into hospital so many times, the fear of him dying has never left us. The unpredictability of his day-to-day condition means we're living on a rollercoaster."

WATCH: Kate Garraway talks children's traumas with dad Derek

Kate also spoke about her latest book, The Strength of Love, which is available now, and explores resilience and how to cope with trauma.

The mum-of-two told the magazine: "I can't promise to have all the answers – my struggle is a work in progress – but in the book, I've shared what has helped me so far and things that have set me on a happier path. I've tried to keep things hopeful, but I've also written about the darker moments, too."

Kate also told the magazine about a recent emotional outing that the couple enjoyed, when they went to see Sir Elton John in concert.

Speaking about how meaningful the experience was, she said: "When Derek was in a coma, I played music down the phone to him, including lots of Elton John. "So, when we managed to get Derek to see him live at the O2, it felt like a miracle.

"As he's trapped in bed and at home for days on end, being able to do something like that energised him, even if just for the few hours he was there."

The former I'm a Celebrity contestant also spoke candidly about how she's making time to care for her physical and mental health. She said: "I've been experimenting with ways to take control of my own happiness.

"I now deliberately carve out time to give myself the gift of doing something that only helps me. It might be only 10 minutes of something physical, such as stretching, pottering in the garden with a mug of tea, or reading something not related to work. And I've put some fun girls' nights in the diary with Charlotte Hawkins, Ranvir Singh and Susanna Reid."

Kate shares two teenage children with Derek, daughter Darcey, 17 and son Billy, 14. Talking about her children's experience with their father's illness, she shared on an episode of This Morning a few days ago that they have their own "traumas".

Kate said: "He is most alive when they're around. They are unbelievable. I haven't really talked a lot about them in some ways, but they've had their own traumas and it's not my story to tell. So maybe one day they'll tell it, I want to try and protect them in that way, but they've been amazing with him in their different ways. They're so intuitive and it is love, I guess, isn't it."

The November 2023 issue of Good Housekeeping is now on sale.