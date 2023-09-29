Strictly star Amy Dowden bravely shares latest cancer update

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Amy Dowden is sadly missing out on the 2023 series of the BBC show, as she is undergoing treatment for cancer.

The 33-year-old has been keeping fans in the loop about her illness and treatment, and on Thursday she shared her latest update, posting a photo from hospital.

In the candid photo, Amy wears a pink hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms and is hooked up to a drip, revealing she has just completed round five of chemotherapy.

© Instagram Amy Dowden updated fans on her chemotherapy treatment

Amy holds up her hand, showing the number five with her fingers and thumbs.

The dancer, who was paired with McFly star Tom Fletcher for the 2021 series, bravely spoke about her decision to shave her head last week, explaining it was the most difficult part of her diagnosis so far. Watch Amy's emotional video of her shaving her head below...

WATCH: Amy Dowden’s family and friends helped her shave her head

"Taking control - The hardest step so far. I tried my best to save it. I know it’s only hair but these past few months I’ve had what feels like so much taken away from me that has made me not feel like Amy.

"I’m missing every possible aspect of dancing. I just wanted to keep my identity with my hair and I tried telling myself it wouldn’t go. But I would dread the pain of waking up to the shredding every day."

© Instagram Amy Dowden receiving cancer treatment

Maintaining a positive view, Amy added: "I’ve not been able to take control of this journey so far, but as you can see with some of my loved ones I took the courage and CONTROL.

"It’s going to take some time to get use to and learn to love and embrace but, I’m now focussing - not on the hair I’m losing but the hair I’m going to get back and the happy dancing, tea lover who talks way to fast whilst rolling every rrrrr who is still there inside with or without hair!"

Amy's friends and family have been a constant support to her during her ordeal, with Tom Fletcher's wife Giovanna, who Amy formed a close bond with, saying that Amy was her inspiration on this year's CoppaFeel! Trek, to raise money for breast cancer awareness.

"Amy has such a beautiful way about her," Giovanna told HELLO! in an exclusive interview. "We've always said these treks save lives, and Amy's going through so much – it definitely makes you walk and not moan about your feet."

Amy joined Giovanna last year on a trek, which resulted in her diagnosis.

"She wasn't even meant to be on that trek," Giovanna told HELLO!. "She moved filming dates so she could be. It was hearing those stories that made her think: 'I need to check.' She gets more than anyone why it’s so important for us to shout about this message."

Our thoughts are with Amy during this trying time.