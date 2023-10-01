Downton Abbey and The Split star Anna Chancellor announces daughter's tragic death – details

Downton Abbey star Anna Chancellor has announced the tragic death of her daughter, Poppy, who passed away aged 36.

Poppy, who was an illustrator and paper-cut artist, was diagnosed with leukaemia earlier this year and underwent chemotherapy treatment in May.

Poppy's death was announced by her family on her Instagram page. Alongside a photo of the artist as a young girl, the caption read: "To all you wonderful and most loved friends of Poppy. We send you this message with our deepest love.

"On September 29th Poppy died, held tight by her immediate family just as she had wished. Despite every effort, her body could not continue any longer. We will be forever grateful to her kind and loving care team at the Royal Marsden."

The caption continued: "So we, her family and friends who all adore her join the other families who have lost their loved ones far too young. We continue to pray and support her in any way we can to further her soul’s journey. Poppy was and is an unbelievable life force of creativity, compassion, wit, beauty and sheer uniqueness. She transformed our lives and we are beyond grateful.

"With all our love, Anna, Redha, Jonny & Tara."

© David M. Benett Anna Chancellor's daughter Poppy passed away aged 36

The comments section was soon inundated with messages of condolence, including from actress Ellie Taylor, who wrote: "I am so incredibly incredibly sorry. I have one of Poppy’s paper cut prints and it’s one of my absolute favourite things in my house. Thank you for your art, creativity and energy Poppy x."

Singer Sophie Ellis Bextor added: "I never met Poppy, but what she put out into the world brought me joy. What a bright and beautiful soul. I’m heartbroken to hear she’s not here .. she definitely made a mark. Sending love to all."

In May, Poppy opened up about her chemotherapy treatment, admitting that she was "terrified".

© Tabatha Fireman Poppy was an illustrator and paper-cut artist

"Chemo ready," she wrote, alongside a photo taken after cutting off her bob haircut.

"Said goodbye to the bob today - end of an era. After three weeks with multiple infections in hospital I have been diagnosed with Leukaemia. I am still very much processing my heartbreak and also filled with a new love and pride for my body.

"My care team of friends and family has me feeling like everything is possible and then we all get together and have a good cry/ business meeting about all the appointments and treatments that are still to come. I am honestly terrified and physically exhausted - at the same time as learning to talk to my body and cells with a loving defiance."

She went on to say that cancer has "always been close to home", perhaps referencing the death of her father Jock Scot, who died of cancer in 2016 aged 63.