Strictly viewers are convinced they've worked out first elimination after week two show

Strictly Come Dancing viewers are convinced that they've worked out which couple will be heading home in the first results show of the series on Sunday night.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, following Saturday's live show, fans shared their predictions, with many suggesting that Les Dennis and Nancy Xu could be the first to be eliminated.

One person wrote: "Sorry, Les - I think you might be dancing again and might go," while another added: "#Strictly so many good dancers. Think Les may go tomorrow."

© Guy Levy Nancy Xu and Les Dennis danced the Samba on Saturday

A third person tweeted: "I think the leaderboard says it all really, not sure I've seen that in the series before, the top 4/5 will be the top 4/5, those that are good are good… Les is going home. Bless."

Other viewers, however, were more hopeful that Les will stay in the competition. "I am absolutely voting for Les Dennis because he is hilarious and awesome," wrote one fan, while another praised the actor, adding: "Les is STRICTLY! We can have all the [100 emoji] performers we want but we need the @LesDennis too. Love it #Strictly."

Saturday night's programme saw Les and Nancy dance the Samba. While the pair were met with a standing ovation from the audience, judge Craig Revel Horwood, of course, shared his brutal critique and said Les' voltas made him look like he was "limping with a broken angle". Ouch.

© Guy Levy Nancy and Les scored 15 points

Head judge Shirley Ballas, on the other hand, said she'd give him a ten for entertainment and praised the performance as "great".

The pair were awarded 15 points for the dance and found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Layton Williams secured the top spot after his and Nikita Kuzmin's incredible Quickstep. Not only did the pair close the show but they also scored the first nines of the series, receiving a whopping 36 points from the judges.

Strictly Come Dancing Week Two leaderboard

On Sunday night, hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will reveal which two couples are at the bottom of the leaderboard. This will be worked out by combining the judges' scores from week one and week two with the result of the public vote.

The couples with the lowest scores will battle it out in the dreaded dance-off before the judges ultimately decide who goes home.

Here's the leaderboard following week two:

Layton and Nikita: 29 + 36 = 65

Amanda and Giovanni: 29 + 32 = 6

© Guy Levy Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin secured the top spot on the leaderboard

Ellie and Vito: 29 + 31 = 60

Angela and Kai: 28 + 31 = 59

Nigel and Katya: 32 + 27 = 59

Bobby and Dianne: 29 + 29 = 58

Angela and Carlos: 23 + 29 = 52

© Guy Levy Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice wowed with their Salsa