Strictly star Layton Williams supported by fans following candid plea: 'I’m trying to handle this with a smile'

While Strictly Come Dancing’s audience is usually uplifting and supportive, one of this year’s stars Layton Williams has revealed that he has received negative messages on social media. The star, who scored a very impressive 36 score on Saturday, reminded his followers to be kind, adding: "I'm just here to have fun like all the other contestants".

Sharing a photo of himself snuggled in a blanket after his busy weekend, he wrote: "The messages of love are overwhelming but as is the low-key trolling. I'm just here to have fun like all the other contestants. I'm trying to handle this with a smile and determination to slay another day but reminder #BeKind #Strictly."

WATCH: Strictly’s Layton Williams steals the show with first nines of the competition

He was of course inundated with support, with one person writing: "My husband and I had the tv on, we weren't really watching then you came on strictly. OMG we were speechless. The best and most gripping energy we have ever seen. I'm going to watch you now. Thank you! You've converted us," to which Layton replied: "I love this. Thanks so much x."

Another person added: "You are loved by so many who support you and stand with you always don’t let the trolls get to you they got nothing better to do keep smiling keep slaying you're doing a fantastic job on the dance floor." Eurovision star Mae Muller also replied, writing: "We love you Layton."

© Guy Levy Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin scored 36

Layton and his partner Nikita Kuzmin were widely praised for their "incredible" Quickstep, with Craig Revel Horwood saying: "There was certainly nothing basic about that, darling. You are ridiculous. That was incredible." Motsi Mabuse added: "The dance of the night, end of story."

© Guy Levy Nikita Kuzmin is paired with Layton Williams

Shirley Ballas said: "You had such difficult choreography, you kept up with it, it’s not easy, you are not trained in ballroom, but I can see that you are determined to show the country that you will get these fundamentals no matter what. I applaud you, congratulations." Anton Du Beke was similarly full of praise, telling the pair: "It was ridiculous and remarkable and extraordinary. Well done. Brilliant dance."

© Ray Burniston Layton has asked for fans to be kind

Layton has previously opened up about his dance experience, telling BBC: "I trained in jazz, tap and ballet to a certain degree. I’m absolutely not a ballet dancer, but I’ve done shows that I’ve had to play characters that are. I did work for Matthew Bourne’s company a good few years ago. So dance is in me, it’s a core feeling and I love it and it’s my passion. But this world of Latin and Ballroom is completely new to me, so that’s what I’m excited to explore."