Leo Woodall cozies up to girlfriend and White Lotus co-star Meghann Fahy in rare loved-up photo

Valentine's Day may have already come and gone, but Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall are just starting to share more of their love with their fans.

The One Day actor, 27, and The Bold Type alum, 33, have been dating since they worked on the second season of The White Lotus together – which filmed in Italy in early 2022 – but have kept their romance largely out of the public eye.

Still, as the two continue to make more and more public appearances together, the actress has made her biggest declaration of love yet: an Instagram hard launch of course.

On Tuesday, Meghann took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo alongside Leo, in which they are walking side by side with their arms around each other, strolling through Boston's North End neighborhood, which is considered the city's Little Italy, and its oldest residential community.

She kept her caption simple, just the emojis for a smile, pizza, and blue heart, but that didn't stop fans from swiftly taking to the comments section under the post with excited messages over the romantic move.

First and foremost, Leo himself cheekily wrote: "Who is he?!" as others followed suit with: "HARD LAUNCH FINALLY!!!!" and: "Love. To. SEE. IT!" as well as: "Happy for you two! He's gorgeous," plus another fan also wrote: "Oh lord if this isn't the cutest ever."

Though this isn't Leo's first appearance on Meghann's Instagram, any previous ones were far more subtle.

Back in September, Meghann shared a photo of her and Leo's feet standing on a tiled floor with "IMAGINE" written on it, and jokingly captioned the post at the time with "free feet pics."

© Getty The couple recently partied with their The White Lotus co-stars at the Emmys

Before that, he appeared in several snaps that were part of a December 2022 post from Meghann, in which she shared glimpses of her time on set for The White Lotus, and captioned it: "Sizzley Sicily."

© Instagram The White Lotus filmed in Sicily for the first half of 2022

Moreover, Meghann frequently leaves behind flirty comments on Leo's own posts, and after he also shared photos from their time together in Sicily, she wrote: "I love you! I love these! I love you!" and he wrote in turn: "Love you right back."

The pair were also recently spotted getting cozy at an Emmys after party in January. While on the red carpet, though she was coy when it came to confirming the relationship, she did tell Entertainment Tonight: "Suffice it to say Italy was good for me in more than one way."

