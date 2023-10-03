All you need to know ahead of All Creatures Great and Small series four – cast changes, plot and more

Described as a "warm hug" of a television show by many adoring fans, All Creatures Great and Small is returning to screens this week for its highly-anticipated fourth series.

Judging by the trailer, the show looks as heartwarming as ever and viewers can hardly wait to be reunited with their favourite local residents in the Yorkshire Dales.

WATCH: All Creatures Great and Small series four official trailer

But the new series has made some changes, notably in the cast. So what can we expect from the fourth chapter? Here's all you need to know.

When is All Creatures Great and Small series four landing on screens?

The wait is almost over because All Creatures Great and Small series four will debut its premiere episode on Thursday 5 October at 9pm on Channel 5. Fans can look forward to six new episodes; what's more, there will also be Christmas special at the end of the year.

Who is starring in All Creatures Great and Small series four?

Fans can be assured that many of their favourite cast members are returning for the new episodes. Nicholas Ralph is back as James Herriot, Rachel Shenton is back to play his wife, Helen, and Samuel West is back as Siegfried Farnon.

© Channel 5 Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot

However, one major character, Tristan Farnon, will not be back after being enlisted to fight in the war. Fans were devastated to learn that Callum Woodhouse would not be back to reprise his role. One person wrote on social media: "Tristan/Callum is part of the magic, please do whatever it takes to bring him back."

Another echoed this, writing: "Not too excited honestly with the exit of Callum Woodhouse as Tristan. He was brilliant playing such an important and beloved Character in the books and series. Disappointed." A third, meanwhile, chimed in: "I miss Tristan already hope to see him back at Christmas. Please grant us our Christmas wish. Looking forward to [new series]."

© Channel 5 Rachel Shenton and Nicholas Ralph as Helen and James in All Creatures Great and Small

What can fans expect from the new series of All Creatures Great and Small?

Series four promises plenty of brilliant storylines. The synopsis reads: "James and Helen wonder when the right time might be to start a family, not knowing whether or not James will be called up to serve in the RAF.

"Tristan's absence is felt by all, but no one more than Siegfried who attempts to hold the growing household, and himself, together as he braves this new world. Mrs Hall and Helen’s friendship blossoms as they look to the future and new trainee veterinary student Richard Carmody arrives, causing complications in the house."

© Channel 5 Samuel West in All Creatures Great and Small

What's the future beyond series four All Creatures Great and Small?

There's no word yet on whether All Creatures Great and Small will be back for more seasons beyond the upcoming fourth instalment. However, James Herriot wrote eight books in his novel series, meaning there's plenty of material for writers to utilise should the series continue.

© Channel 5 All Creatures Great and Small is back this week

When is All Creatures Great and Small series four be available in the US?

Viewers on the other side of the pond will be able to tune into series four of the show from Sunday 7 January on PBS Masterpiece.