All Creatures Great and Small star Nicholas Ralph has shared some major plot details that could feature in the upcoming fourth season of the period drama.

The actor, who plays the leading role of veterinary surgeon James Herriot, appeared on a recent podcast to open up about what fans can look forward to involving James and his new romance with Helen, who is played by Rachel Shenton, when he hinted that the on-screen couple could be expanding their family!

WATCH: All Creatures Great and Small returned for series three in 2022

"There's going to be more of the same. I mean they have now come together, they live together, and they're very much a team," he told the Masterpiece Studio podcast, adding: "And I think it is just a flourishing of that and it's a new stage in the relationship. So the flourishing of this slightly more mature stage of the relationship."

Nicholas continued: "And we know around this time as well that back in the 1930s and 40s families, children were not far off. So, if there was a pitter patter of tiny feet that comes that could be quite cool as well. Who knows when that might be, I certainly know that is something I want for them in the future."

Samuel West and Callum Woodhouse in All Creatures Great and Small

When will All Creatures Great and Small series four be released?

Channel 5 are yet to officially confirm when All Creatures Great and Small will return for more episodes but fans can rest assured that it's definitely happening.

When series three and four were renewed, Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Director of Programmes at ViacomCBS Networks UK, said: "It is clear that our viewers adore James Herriot's adventures in Darrowby and so do we at Channel 5. I am looking forward to us all being reunited with the Skeldale House family".

Rachel Shelton as Helen Alderson in All Creatures Great and Small

However, looking back at the previous three series, the show has typically aired in September throughout the autumn before airing a festive special around Christmas time, meaning audiences can expect a similar format for the future series.

Who stars in All Creatures Great and Small?

The familiar faces are sure to return for new episodes. Nicholas and Rachel will, of course, reprise their leading roles, but fans can look forward to being reunited with stars such as Samuel West as Siegfried, Callum Woodhouse as Tristan, and Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey.

Samuel West and Callum Woodhouse in All Creatures Great and Small

Where is All Creatures Great and Small filmed?

Although the town of Darrowby where the beloved characters live and work is fictional, the cast and crew headed to Grassington in the southern Yorkshire Dales to provide the perfect 1930s backdrop.

A number of real-life landmarks were altered to replicate period buildings such as pubs and bookshops for the episodes. For example, local bookshop The Stripey Badger, was used to show a greengrocer. Meanwhile a pub named The Devonshire, was used to film exterior scenes for fictional pub, The Drovers Arms. The majority of indoors scenes were shot in a film studio.

Rachel and Nicholas in All Creatures Great and Small

James Fleet as Merrick in All Creatures Great and Small

Mrs Tompkin in All Creatures Great and Small

All Creatures Great and Small full cast

Callum Woodhouse in All Creatures Great and Small

