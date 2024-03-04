All Creatures Great and Small season 5 first look reveals sweet update for Rachel Shenton's Helen

Filming for season five of Channel 5's popular period drama All Creatures Great and Small is officially underway and it looks like viewers can look forward to an appearance from baby Herriot!

In behind-the-scenes photos, Rachel Shenton's character Helen is seen pushing a pram across Darrowby.

© SplashNews.com Rachel Shenton's Helen Alderson pushes a pram during filming for season 5

The last we saw of Helen was in the Christmas special when she went into labour as James attempted to make it home from the RAF training base for Christmas.

While James sadly missed the birth of his son, the festive episode ended on a heartwarming note with James and Helen cradling their newborn baby boy, also called James.

WATCH: Did you tune into the Christmas special?

The upcoming season is set to "bring the stories of James Herriot to life as we return to Darrowby to rejoin our unconventional much loved Skeldale Family and the colourful ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk living in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1940s," according to Channel 5.

© SplashNews.com Helen gave birth to a baby boy in the Christmas special

While further plot details are yet to be released, we imagine James will be back at the RAF base in the new episodes. At the end of season four, the vet was only allowed to spend two days at home over Christmas before returning to base to help with the war effort.

Fans can expect to see all the main cast reprise their roles, including Rachel as Helen, Nicholas Ralph as James, Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon and Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall.

Callum Woodhouse will also be returning to the series in the role of Siegfried's mischievous younger brother Tristan Farnon, who left Darrowby at the end of series three to serve in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps and will make an "unexpected return later in the series".

© Helen Williams / Playground Production / Channel 5 Television Nicholas Ralph stars as James Herriot in the drama

Fans can also expect to see James Anthony-Rose and Patricia Hodge reprise their roles as Richard Carmody and Mrs Pumphrey.

While Channel 5 has remained tight-lipped about the season five synopsis, Samuel revealed his "dream scene" for the upcoming series during an interview with HELLO! and other press. "I love working with horses," he said. "My dream is to have a scene in series five with Rachel where we both get to ride together because I know she's a great horse rider and I'm not."

In February, Channel 5 revealed that the beloved drama will return with seasons five and six, with both consisting of six episodes and a Christmas special each.

© Channel 5 Callum Woodhouse returns as Tristan in season 5

The cast previously revealed their hopes for the show's return. Anna said: "I think there are loads of stories that are fantastic to tell," while Samuel added: "I think we're all still having a very nice time and as Anna said, there's still lots and lots of things that we'd still love to film.

"We've made our home in the Dales. They're getting on with us better now," he joked.

All Creatures Great and Small is available to stream on My5.