All Creatures Great and Small star teases return as he joins co-star – and fans go wild

Callum Woodhouse has driven fans wild after the All Creatures Great and Small star reunited with his co-star, Nicholas Ralph, after being absent from the latest series of the show.

Sharing photos that appeared to be taken on the set of the popular Channel 5 show, Callum's beloved dog, Ralphie, explored the surroundings. In a separate post, the dog met the star's co-star, Nicholas, with the pair sitting together. "Ralph meets Ralph," the 30-year-old teased in the caption.

Fans were overjoyed to see Callum back on set as one enthused: "Gee what took so long??!! I think Ralphie Biggins should get a cameo on ACG&S!!" and a second added: "I hope you are coming back next season...the show is NOT the same without you!!!"

Callum was written out of All Creatures Great and Small's fourth series after his character Tristan Farnon left Darrowby after he was called up to serve in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps.

The actor was also absent from the show's Christmas special and speaking to HELLO! about his departure during a press junket, Nicholas shared how much he was missing his co-star. "As much as the characters miss Tristan, around the set we miss Callum," he said.

On how the residents of Skeldale House are coping with Tristan being away, Nicholas commented: "I think [for] James, Tristan is normally his best mate, he's like his brother in his surrogate home for the last few years.

"He took James under his wing to the point where [Tristan] was helping James out and he was starting to help Tristan out and they became this strong bond within the house. James misses him terribly but is also extremely proud of him for getting out from beneath Siegfried and becoming his own man."

Callum is expected to make a return to the show during its fifth series, although he won't be present at its beginning. According to Channel 5, the show will continue to "bring the stories of James Herriot to life as we return to Darrowby to rejoin our unconventional much loved Skeldale Family and the colourful ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk living in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1940s".

The time period has proved difficult for Callum to adapt to, as he joked that he wanted his pet dog to make an appearance on the show. Ralph is a cavapoochon, a cross between Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Bichon Frise and Toy Poodle. However, as the breed only started being bred in the 2000s, it would be inaccurate for the pooch to make an appearance.

