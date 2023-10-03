Today Show guest Reese Witherspoon confesses to Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager new chapter in her life following split from Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon recently delved deep into her personal approach to life's challenges during an intimate conversation on the Today Show with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hager.

This candid discussion arose amidst her ongoing promotion for the sequel to her children's book, Busy Betty.

The acclaimed 47-year-old Legally Blonde actress has been on a transformative journey, especially after her surprising split from Jim Toth.

Reflecting upon her ‘new chapter’ in her life, Reese said: "I am really proud of the life decisions I have made, and that I made with kindness and grace."

She emphasized the universality of life's rollercoaster, stating: "Everybody goes through ups and downs but it's [about] how you deal with them."

Highlighting the essence of empathy and understanding, Reese shared her unique perspective on interactions. "I always think of everybody who I'm having a conversation with as like, 'Who were they like when they were five years old?' Is that the person I am talking to now, the five-year-old you?"

In March, Reese and her 53-year-old ex-husband Jim sent ripples through the entertainment world when they disclosed their decision to part ways after almost 12 years of marriage.

© Getty Reese is enjoying a new chapter in her life

Although Reese has refrained from discussing the split publicly, her social media has become a beacon of inspiration for many. Fans frequently seek solace in the positive messages and sagacious advice she disseminates.

When the hosts drew parallels between Reese and revered self-help author Melanie Ribbons, Reese expressed her gratitude, "I love her so much. That means so much to me." She elaborated on the origins of her advice-sharing on Instagram, explaining how people who grew up watching her often reach out for guidance.

© Getty Reese with her daughter Ava and eldest son Deacon

One particularly poignant piece of wisdom Reese shared was something she learned from her grandmother about the art of pruning one's relationships: "She was very discerning. She didn't spend time with people who dragged her down."

Reese further clarified: "We all know people who drain your energy, make you feel bad. You've got to cut these people. Your time is precious... You have to save your energy for people who lift you up."

The timeline of Reese and Jim's relationship traces back to 2010, culminating in a heartfelt engagement in December of the same year.

Reese with her ex Jim Toth and her children

Their romance solidified with a beautiful backyard wedding in 2011. Sadly, just shy of their 12th anniversary, they announced their separation.

By August, the two had reached an agreement concerning their divorce and pledged to jointly parent their son, Tennessee. Reese also shares two children, Deacon and Ava, with her ex-spouse, Ryan Phillippe.

In the conversation's lighter moments, Reese divulged her newfound passion for paint-by-numbers. "It's like a jigsaw puzzle," she commented, adding how the pastime calms her and provides a refreshing break from her busy routine. "You just focus and calm your nervous system. It's been really fun," she remarked.

Apart from her children's book promotional activities, Reese continues to win hearts as Bradley Jackson in the acclaimed "The Morning Show" on Apple TV Plus. Fans eagerly await new episodes, which are released every Wednesday on the platform.