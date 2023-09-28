GMA guest Reese Witherspoon sparks concern on live show with Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan

Reese Witherspoon, 47, recently appeared on Good Morning America, engaging with anchors Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan and sparking concern among viewers as she seemed slightly under the weather.

However, Reese, the perennial professional, didn't let minor sniffles deter her from fulfilling her commitment to the morning show.

Despite her apparent discomfort, Reese's presence emanated her usual radiant charm, and the Oscar-winning actress cheerfully engaged with the hosts, shedding light on her recent ventures and her enduring passion for empowering women through media.

The interview clip posted on GMA’s official X account (previously Twitter) unveiled Robin, 62, inquiring about the Legally Blonde star’s health, to which Reese clarified that it wasn’t an illness but a bout of allergies troubling her.

Reese Witherspoon sparks concern on GMA

The unwavering spirit of the actress was palpable as she conveyed that the allergies wouldn't hinder her visit to GMA, candidly mentioning that she "needed to see Michael and Robin."

Beyond camaraderie, Reese also attended GMA with a purpose, promoting another installment of her enlightening book series, Busy Betty.

Reese with Robin and Michael

This interaction served as a reminder of Reese's multifaceted career, highlighting her evolution from an acclaimed actress to a powerhouse entrepreneur, shaping narratives and influencing global media landscapes.

Since the early 2000s, Reese has been a seminal figure in the business world, manifesting her vision through various successful enterprises.

She embarked on her entrepreneurial journey in 2000 with the launch of her production company, Type A Films.

© Getty Reese on her way to the GMA studios

This venture amalgamated with producer Bruna Papandrea’s Make Movies company in 2012, morphing into Pacific Standard. It achieved paramount success, delivering blockbuster films like Gone Girl and critically lauded shows like Big Little Lies.

In 2016, a pivotal year for Reese, she assumed sole ownership of her company and founded Hello Sunshine, a groundbreaking multimedia enterprise focusing on illuminating women's stories.

Hello Sunshine embodies Reese's philosophy, as stated on its website, "We are storytellers, culture-shapers, and change-makers that believe connection, creativity, and humor can brighten the world while creating lasting change."

© Getty Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston have starred in several TV shows together

Since its inception, Hello Sunshine has burgeoned, producing riveting content like Apple TV's The Morning Show, the movie Where the Crawdads Sing, and propagating Reese's influential Book Club. I

n a monumental deal in 2021, Reese sold Hello Sunshine to Candle Media, supported by Blackstone Group Inc., for a staggering $900 million, while retaining an 18% ownership.

Reese's endeavor with Hello Sunshine marked her commitment to altering women's representation in media. "I started this company to change the way all women are seen in media," she expressed, emphasizing the mission’s fruition through diverse media platforms and her excitement about the partnership with Blackstone facilitating the global narration of impactful women’s stories.

Reese's accomplishments extend beyond media, with her clothing brand Draper James accentuating her diverse portfolio. Her prowess in acting remains unparalleled, evidenced by her substantial earnings of $20 million for her role in The Morning Show, co-starring with Jennifer Aniston, 54.