Hoda Kotb is wrapping up a beautiful summer with her family and while she's sad to wave goodbye to the balmy beach nights, she's also thrilled to be headed back to Today.

The cast and crew of Studio 1A have been back and forth on the NBC show for the last couple of months as they enjoyed vacations with their loved ones - Hoda included.

On Thursday, following a few days away from Today, she posted snapshots from her last getaway of the summer.

The mom-of-two beamed in the images with her daughters, Hayley, six, and Hope, four. Her mom, Sameha, was also in the photos and her sister, Hala, too.

There were photographs of gorgeous sunsets over the water and beach fun with her two little girls. "We took this picture of the moon last night," she captioned the selection of photos which included a stunning night time shot.

"Our last hurrah of summer! We are ready for you September— see you in the morning."

Her Hoda & Jenna co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, was one of the first to comment and she excitedly responded: "Let’s goooo."

Fans are eagerly awaiting her permanent return to Today as they wrote: "Looking forward to the HODA boosts on the @todayshow @hodakotb @hodaandjenna @jennabhager," and, "BEAUTIFUL pictures of BEAUTIFUL family!!!"

© Getty Hoda and Jenna can't wait to be reunited on-air again

Savannah Guthrie has also been away from the show to spend time with her family, and it's likely next week will have the regular hosts all back together.

Not only will viewers be happy, the hosts will be too. They regularly support one another onscreen and off and have forged unbreakable friendships from working together on-air.

Craig Melvin recently opened up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview during which he chatted about his fellow co-hosts and their bond.

© Getty The Today team are one big happy family

While discussing his upcoming fundraiser, The Bottoms Up Invitational, he thanked his Today family for coming along for a great cause.

The event is to raise awareness and funds for colorectal cancer after his brother died of the disease at the age of 43.

© Getty Craig and his wife Lindsay are hosting The Bottoms Up Invitational

Meteorologist, Dylan Dreyer, will be in attendance for the golf tournament and Carson Daly will take to the green too.Al Roker and Hoda Kotb will also attend the concert to show their support for their friend, and for his cause.

"You know, that's what family does," said Craig. "Family supports family. And so they were among the first to step up and do it."

© NBC Hoda and Savannah have a great relationship

Jenna has also expressed her adoration for her TV partner in crime, Hoda, many times before and told HELLO! of their friendship: "I think without it, we probably wouldn't be able to do the show the way that we do. It’s not only that we have so much fun doing the show, but we're really good pals.

"We're interested in a lot of the same things, and so it makes life really joyful, to get to be with somebody that you want to see every single day and also, Hoda is joyful. She chooses to live life with this kind of sparkly effervescent way."

