Hoda Kotb's debate with Today Show co-star heats up live on air - fans weigh in

Hoda Kotb enjoys nothing more than a good debate on Today's Fourth Hour, alongside her good friend and co-star Jenna Bush Hager.

The NBC daytime star certainly caught the attention of viewers at home this week when the topic turned to having a snack drawer under your bed.

Hoda was more than up for having this, while Jenna was not impressed by the idea at all. In the footage below, the pair have their say on the matter - and it's safe to say it's divisive!

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb debates with Jenna Bush Hager live on Today Show

After the moment was shared on social media, fans had their own say on the matter. "I'm with Jenna, it's just gross to eat in bed I think," one wrote, while another commented: "Hell no!" A third added: "I'm with Jenna, your bed is not for eating."

However, others were very keen on the idea, siding with Hoda's enthusiasm. "Hoda, live your best life!" one replied, while another added: "Team Hoda!" A third wrote: "I eat my morning cereal in bed!"

© NBC Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in the Today Show studios

Hoda and Jenna have been hosting the Fourth Hour since 2019, when George W. Bush's daughter stepped in to replace Kathie Lee Gifford following her retirement.

Last year when it was their third work anniversary, they paid tribute to each other in a heartwarming segment on the show.

© NBC Hoda Kotb loves a good debate on Today

"It's a big deal around here. We checked out calendars and we couldn't believe it," Hoda told viewers. "It's our third anniversary, happy anniversary!" Jenna added. "Three years ago today, we sat for our very first show," Hoda continued, before a photo of the pair on their first day working together popped up on the screen.

"Oh my god, is that what we wore on our first day?" Hoda asked, before the pair reminisced about how nervous they both were. "What's the third anniversary?" Hoda asked Jenna, who replied: "Leather! I got you some leather chaps."

© Getty Images Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have been working together since 2019

"You're so weird and gross," the star replied laughing.

The footage was later shared on the official Today Instagram account, and fans loved watching their fun exchange.

© Getty Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are great friends

"Love, love, love you two together," one wrote, while another commented: "Happy third anniversary to a fabulous team." A third added: "Love you two together on Today."

Jenna opened up about working with Hoda while talking to HELLO! last year, and she had nothing but positive things to say about the star. The mom-of-three revealed that she often gets in fits of giggles with Hoda, and it's often made all the more funnier as it's never when they're supposed to be laughing.

"I feel like Hoda and I laugh hysterically, we can get get into that laughter where we're not supposed to laugh. That church laughter where we're like 'We're going to get into trouble'," she shared.

