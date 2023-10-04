Who is The Repair Shop expert Lucia Scalisi? All you need to know

We love settling down to watch The Repair Shop experts work their magic on the popular BBC One show.

Regulars such as Will Kirk and Jay Blades have gone on to become household names, but who is expert Lucia Scalisi? Meet the painting restorer here...

WATCH: Meet the cast of BBC's The Repair Shop

The Repair Shop: Lucia Scalisi's bio

Lucia has worked alongside the likes of Will Kirk and Suzie Fletcher since 2017, providing her expert knowledge and skills to restore any paintings that come into The Repair Shop.

Prior to working as a conservator on the BBC show, Lucia worked as a lecturer at the Academy of Conservation in Tbilisi, Georgia as well as a lecturer of conservation studies at London's City & Guilds.

© Guy Levy Lucia Scalisi is a painting restorer

The Repair Shop: Lucia Scalisi's career

After graduating university with a degree from Sheffield University, Lucia began working at the prestigious V&A museum in 1984, specialising in art conservation.

She then began her career within academia before appearing on BBC's The Repair Shop in 2017, but she's no stranger to TV. Lucia previously offered her skills and expertise on paintings and artwork to the BBC Two programme Restoration Roadshow back in 2011.

© Guy Levy Lucia has appeared on the show since 2017

Who are the experts on The Repair Shop? © Guy Levy Sonnaz Nooranvary, Lucia Scalisi, Julie Tatchell, William Kirk, Jay Blades, Amanda Middleditch, Suzie Fletcher, Dominic Chinea, Steve Fletcher Jay Blades: Presenter and furniture restoration expert

Will Kirk: Carpenter and woodwork expert

Steve Fletcher: Horologist

Suzie Fletcher: Leatherworker and saddle expert

Kirsten Ramsay: Expert in ceramics

Dominic Chinea: Metal worker and car restorer

Brenton West: Silversmith, photography expert

Sonnaz Nooranvary: Upholstery Restorer

Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell: Soft toy restores known as 'The Teddy Bear Ladies'

Mark Stuckey: Electronics expert and radio restorer

Neil Fairley: Vintage electronics repairer

Hannah Weston Smith: Traditional Upholsterer

What else is there to know about The Repair Shop's Lucia Scalisi?

As well as working on The Repair Shop, Lucia runs her own business and offers services to restore paintings and other artwork. She's clearly proud of her work on the BBC show and often posts images on social media of her impressive creations. She also often shares photos and video clips of the show's production and glimpses from behind the scenes. You can find her on Instagram @luciainlondon123.

© Ricochet Ltd Lucia runs her own business

Is The Repair Shop's Lucia Scalisi married?

Lucia tends to keep her private life out of the spotlight, so very little is known about her relationship status. She does, however, keep her Instagram followers up to date with her latest projects and also shares photos from The Repair Shop barn.

In August, Lucia revealed that the experts had been reminiscing about when the show first started back in 2017 and shared a few snaps from their early days at the barn.

"We were having a little reminisce today and remembered two photographs taken by @brenton_west in the very first year of life 2017 @therepairshoptv Brenton had been working on a beautiful glass plate tripod camera which - if I remember correctly - arrived in a box in hundreds of pieces," she wrote in the caption. "The first pictures he took were these first two, developed in what is now Dom’s workshop. The other photos are of the team at the barn in those early days and then Kirsten and myself."