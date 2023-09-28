The Repair Shop viewers 'sobbing' after guest breaks down over heartbreaking restoration

The Repair Shop viewers were left "sobbing" during Wednesday evening's show over the incredible restoration of a treasured item with a heartbreaking backstory.

Metal expert Brenton West and woodwork maestro Will Kirk welcomed Quentin and his stepson Tim into the barn, who brought with them a garden ornament shaped like a bee that was gifted to Quentin by his grandson, Miles, in 2014.

© BBC Will Kirk and Brenton West were joined by Quentin Long and Timothy Stockwell

The pair explained that three and a half months earlier, Miles sadly passed away following a battle with bone cancer.

Tim said: "About 18 months ago, Miles was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma which is a very, very aggressive form of bone cancer and subsequently had his leg amputated. He was a really sporty kid so it was horrible to see him go through it but he did it like he did everything in life, with gusto.

"Unfortunately, he lost the battle with cancer. He was 15."

© BBC Quentin was visibly moved by the repair

Holding back tears Quentin explained that their family is keen to raise awareness of the illness and restore the bee to its former glory in tribute to his grandson. "I just want people to know and be aware of what Miles went through," he explained. "He was a tremendous kid and if I can highlight and help anybody else, then brilliant."

He added that the garden ornament has become "the most important thing in his life".

Brenton soon got to work on the bee. Acknowledging the importance of the repair, he told the cameras: "I can't conceive what it feels like to lose a child at that age and Quentin and Tim are so brave to come and tell us their story. I'm going to pull out all the stops and make this bee look as good as I can for Quentin because I know what it means to him."

After working his magic on the item, Brenton invited Quentin and Tim back to the barn for the big reveal. The pair were blown away by the expert's work and Quentin was visibly moved. Watch the heartwarming moment below.

WATCH: The Repair Shop guest breaks down over amazing repair

Viewers were in tears over the emotional moment and took to X to praise Brenton's work. One person wrote: "#Therepairshop welling up, the restored bee is so cute," while another added: "I cried when they dropped off the tin Bee, now I'm sobbing as I guess most watching are."

© BBC Fans praised Brenton for his work

A third person tweeted: "Nice one Brenton! You did an outstanding job on that bee garden ornament for Miles' father and grandfather. It's those precious items that connect us with our loved ones. Tonight's episode of #TheRepairShop is especially emotional. We need tissues on repeat prescription," while another added: "It sure is brill. Well done Brenton. Lovely little bee in memory of a young man who lost his life so young."

Wednesday's episode also saw a new expert introduced to viewers. Camera expert Pierro Pozella's first assignment was to fix a camera belonging to visitor Harry's grandfather, who worked as a graphic designer at ATV in Elstree Studios in the 1970s and 80s.

© BBC Camera expert Pierro Pozella joined the line-up

Fans praised Pierro's show debut, with one person tweeting: "What a lovely young fella the camera repairer is," while another added: "Big fan of the new camera expert's enthusiasm for his work! Cameras are such wonderful pieces of history."