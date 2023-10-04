Bargain: everything to know about new drama that is the 'new Squid Game'

If you’re a fan of Squid Game, we think we have got your next favourite show recommendation! Bargain is a new Korean drama set to be landing on the streaming platform Paramount+ this week, and it sounds seriously good. Here’s everything you need to know about the new show…

When is Bargain being released?

The show will be out on Thursday 5 October on Paramount+, check out the trailer below…

WATCH: Bargain is Paramount+'s new Korean drama

What is Bargain about?

The story follows a young woman who is part of an organ trafficking ring, using dating apps to convince men to join her in a hotel to pay her for sex, before incapacitating them and selling their organs off to the highest bidder. However, a huge earthquake leads everyone - from the sellers to the bidders and the victims - all fighting for survival, not just from the wreckage of the earthquake, but from each other.

Chatting to NME about the show, director Jeon Woo-sung said: "All the characters in the series are rogues and villains. I wanted to make the earthquake a punishment for them and I wanted to show how they’d react to this kind of natural disaster."

Speaking about whether the show had similarities to Squid Game, he added: "I think all Korean filmmakers are thinking about capitalism and how, in Korean society, no one actually backs you up and you have to survive by yourself… I think that’s the perspective all the filmmakers have in their minds and that’s why there’s that similarity. And, of course, we had to put this story and this perspective into an entertaining genre, which was tough to do."

The show has already received praise from critics, having been awarded the best screenplay award at the Canneseries Festival in France, as well as the the critics’ choice award at the Seriencamp Festival in Cologne.

Who is in the cast of Bargain?

Jeon Jong-seo stars as Park Joo Young, and is perhaps best known for her role in Money Heist: Korea. Meanwhile, Jin Seon-kyu plays potential organ donor Noh Hyung Soo, while All of Us Are Dead star Shin Jae Hwi plays Chang Sun.