7 biggest TV show revelations this week: from Legally Blonde prequel to Only Murders release date

Prime Video's smash hit reboot of the iconic 2005 film is returning for a second outing – but with a big change.

According to reports, season one stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine won't be reprising their roles for season two. Although, Donald will continue as co-creator and executive producer on the series alongside Francesca Sloane, who will return as showrunner.

Head of Amazon MGM Studios, Jennifer Salke, said in a statement: "We are excited to announce that a second season of our ground-breaking spy series, Mr and Mrs Smith, is in the works for our global Prime Video customers.

"The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures."