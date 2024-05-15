7 biggest TV show revelations this week: from Legally Blonde prequel to Only Murders release date

It's been an exciting week in the world of TV, with some of our favourite shows making some huge announcements. From a new Legally Blonde spin-off series to House of the Dragon's long-awaited season two trailer, here are some major moments you may have missed this week.
1/7
House of the Dragon reveals season 2 trailer
An official trailer for season two of the hit Game of Thrones spin-off has dropped – and it looks SO good.
In season two, war is brewing in Westeros as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and her Black Council prepare to claim the Iron Throne from Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her son, King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), who is out for revenge. Watch the trailer above.
2/7
Legally Blonde spin-off series
Calling all Legally Blonde fans! The beloved film series starring Reese Witherspoon is coming back to our screens with a prequel series. Titled Elle, the upcoming Prime Video show takes place long before Elle Woods' time at Harvard Law School. It follows the iconic character as a high schooler, tracking the life experiences that shaped her into the unstoppable lawyer we came to know and love in the first film.
Sharing the announcement on social media, Reese penned: "Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular '90s high school girl. And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on @primevideo I'M SO EXCITED!"
3/7
Only Murders in the Building gets a season 4 release date
The beloved drama series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez has announced its season four release date – and fans won't have to wait too much longer!
The show will return on Tuesday, August 27 on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK and is set to introduce a host of new cast members in its "starriest season yet", including Molly Shannon, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria and Melissa McCarthy.
In the new episodes, we see crime-solving trio Charles, Oliver and Mabel jetting off to Los Angeles to turn their podcast into a Hollywood movie.
4/7
Mr. & Mrs. Smith renewed for season 2
Prime Video's smash hit reboot of the iconic 2005 film is returning for a second outing – but with a big change.
According to reports, season one stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine won't be reprising their roles for season two. Although, Donald will continue as co-creator and executive producer on the series alongside Francesca Sloane, who will return as showrunner.
Head of Amazon MGM Studios, Jennifer Salke, said in a statement: "We are excited to announce that a second season of our ground-breaking spy series, Mr and Mrs Smith, is in the works for our global Prime Video customers.
"The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures."
5/7
WandaVision spin-off gets a title
Marvel's hit WandaVision spin-off starring Kathryn Hahn has finally been given a title. The upcoming show, which follows the adventures of WandaVision's nemesis Agatha Harkness, is called Agatha All Along – the name of Agatha's theme song that debuted in the seventh episode of the original drama.
Starring alongside Kathryn in the series are Heartstopper's Joe Locke, musical theatre star Patti LuPone, and The White Lotus' Aubrey Plaza. Also featured in the cast are comedian Sasheer Zamata, former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Emma Caulfield and That 70s Show's Debra Jo Rupp.
The series will premiere on September 18 with the first two episodes.
6/7
Rings of Power season 2 trailer
Rings of Power has released the trailer for season two – and it looks epic. The second instalment of the hit Lord of the Rings spin-off, which premieres on Thursday, August 29, picks up after series one's huge cliffhanger, which saw Halbrand revealed as the Dark Lord. For everything you need to know about the new series, click here.
7/7
The Boys season 5
Prime Video's popular superhero series is coming back for season five! The good news comes ahead of the season four premiere on June 13.
The drama, which has amassed a legion of loyal followers since its debut in 2019, stars Antony Starr as superhero and leader of The Seven, Homelander and Karl Urban as former C.I.A. operative turned vigilante Billy Butcher, who'll stop at nothing to bring down the supes.
"The Boys is an unabashed and bold series that continues captivating our customers all over the world by piercing the cultural fabric season after season," Amazon MGM Studios head of television Vernon Sanders said in a statement.
"We are proud of this series that has grown into a global franchise, and we are thrilled that Eric Kripke and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell for all the loyal fans."