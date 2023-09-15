Former Bridgerton star’s new drama The Burning Girls looks brilliant - get the details

The Burning Girls is set to be our latest must-watch show - and it stars a major Bridgerton actress

Bridgerton star Ruby Stokes might have left the hit period drama due to scheduling issues - but she hasn’t been away from our screens for long! The actress, who left Bridgerton to film Lockwood & Co, has a new drama coming to Paramount+ - and the trailer looks amazing.

Based on the bestselling novel by CJ Tudor, The Burning Girls follows a Reverend (played by Harlots’ star Samantha Morton) and her daughter, played by Ruby, who move to a new town famous for burning two girls at the stake - and now their spirits haunt the townspeople.

WATCH: Ruby Stokes stars in The Burning Girls

The official synopsis reads: "Reverand Jack Brooks and her daughter Flo arrive in the small village of Chapal Croft, seeking a fresh start. They soon find a village rife with conspiracies and secrets where uncovering the truth can be deadly in a community with a bloody past.

"The trailer shows current villagers commemorating the death of two young Protestant martyrs who were betrayed and burned at the stake five hundred years ago – by creating dolls and tossing them into fire. The trailer also reveals that two teenage girls disappeared from Chapel Croft without a trace thirty years ago, and that the previous vicar of the local parish hanged himself in the nave of the church prior to Jack and Flo’s arrival." Freaking, right? Watch the trailer above…

© Photographer: Joss Barratt Flo Brooks played by Ruby Stokes and Jack Brooks played by Samantha Morton

Chatting about the upcoming show, Ruby said: "It was a pleasure working with such a talented and dedicated cast and crew. A personal highlight; playing opposite Sam whom I greatly admire."

Awesome TV shows coming in Autumn 2023 Sex Education season 4, Netflix - 21 September Still Up, Apple TV+ - 22 September Gen V, Amazon Prime Video - 29 September Loki season 2, Disney+ - 6 October Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+ - 13 October The Fall of the House of Usher, Netflix - 12 October All the Light We Cannot See, Netflix - 2 November The Buccaneers, Apple TV+ - 8 November



Samantha added: "I was immediately drawn to this character-led script, brought to life by a wonderfully talented and dedicated cast. On the surface The Burning Girls is about community, but underneath it’s every man for themselves. Untangling this intricate web was an absolute thrill."

When is The Burning Girls being released?

The worldwide release date is 19 October on Paramount+, so mark your calendars! Fans have shared their excitement, with one writing: "I loved this book and cannot wait to see this on the screen…this looks incredible." Another person added: "This looks so good! Highly recommend checking out the book if you haven’t read it - if fact anything by @cjtudor is well worth reading #TheBurningGirls." A third person added: "Loved this book. And this movie rendition looks unbelievably good. Can.Not.Wait."