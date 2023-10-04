Boiling Point: Where is the BBC drama set and is Point North a real restaurant?

When Boiling Point landed on Netflix in 2021 it went down a storm with fans and critics alike, so many were thrilled that the Philip Barantini-created story was being brought back in television format for a four-part drama series on the BBC.

Based on the trials and tribulations of running a fast-paced, intensely pressured restaurant kitchen environment, the drama takes a closer look at the team behind the swanky restaurant Point North, which was set up after the film's eatery, Jones & Sons, was closed down.

WATCH: Boiling Point on BBC - the official trailer

But where is the drama based and is the Point North London restaurant a real place? We did some investigating.

Where is BBC drama Boiling Point set and is Point North a real place?

The film Boiling Point was based at a restaurant called Jones & Sons which was run by head chef Andy Jones (played by Stephen Graham). After a very important night at the London-based location faces a series of serious mishaps, the place gets closed down and Andy, after consuming alcohol and drugs, has a heart attack and collapses.

For the BBC series, the characters are based in the busy kitchen of Point North. Another London-based restaurant – specifically the Dalston area – was opened up by Carly (Vinette Robinson) after Andy's former sous chef decided to begin running her own business.

© Kevin Baker Stephen Graham Andy in Boiling Point

In the show, Point North is described as a restaurant that celebrates and brings northern cuisine to the heart of London. Sadly for fans of the show, Point North is a fictional restaurant.

Where was Boiling Point filmed?

Despite being set in London, Boiling Point was filmed entirely in Manchester. What's more, a real restaurant was not used at all. Instead, the cast and crew decided to use a filming studio, Space Studios, based in Gorton, Manchester, to shoot scenes for the four episodes.

© James Stack Ray Panthaki as Freeman in Boiling Point

Actor Shaun Fagan joins the cast as a new character called Fagan, a potty-mouth chef who is passionate about what he does. Speaking of the filming location, he said: "It was so jarring because from the outside it is this massive wooden frame, yet the moment you walk in it's like you've just stepped into a restaurant. Even when we were filming, at the end of a take you’d step off set and forget you were actually in a studio."

© Kevin Baker Vinette plays Carly

Who stars in Boiling Point?

The cast, including Stephen Graham, Vinette Robinson, Ray Panthaki and Hannah Walters have all reprised their roles for the series version of Boiling Point.

Some new stars have joined, too. Joel MacCormack has joined as Liam Astrid, a businessman who is keen to secure investment for Point North. Actor Stephen Odubola takes on the role as Johnny, a chef who has his first day in the Point North kitchen in episode one but, to begin with, finds the job overwhelming.

© Kevin Baker Steven Ogg joins cast of Boiling Point

What are the fans making of Boiling Point?

Boiling Point has enjoyed rave reviews. One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Watching #BoilingPoint, I knew restaurant staff worked hard, but a good insight into just how hard they do actually work! #Grafters."

Another said: "I thought I couldn't possibly enjoy #BoilingPoint anymore then I see the brilliant #stevenogg made my day!" A third added: "It's rare that a series captures life in such an emotive and sensitive way… #BoilingPoint does this in spades. Brilliant watch."