DWTS’ Peta Murgatroyd spills the beans on theme night special for A-list singer

The stage of Dancing with the Stars is about to shimmer even more, as a special evening dedicated to Taylor Swift is on the horizon.

Peta Murgatroyd, one of the show's prominent dancers, recently spilled the beans on the upcoming themed night.

In a conversation with Billboard, Peta gleefully mentioned: “We will be having a Taylor Swift week here.”

She then playfully added a touch of suspense with, "Am I allowed to say that?" The exact date for this Swift-centric episode, however, remains under wraps, adding further anticipation for fans of both the show and the global pop sensation.

The chat took another interesting turn when DWTS’ Barry Williams voiced his admiration for Travis Kelce, well-known for his prowess as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

© Raymond Hall DWTS is set to have a Taylor Swift themed week

Barry’s acknowledgment came long before the grapevine buzzed with rumors of a potential romance between Travis and Taylor.

Not missing a beat, Petra quipped: "Apparently, I know who Travis Kelce is now. I did not know that name before."

© Getty Images A new star-studded cast of celebrities and their pro partners hit the dance floor for the first time to perform a Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Jive, Salsa or Tango.

This light-hearted confession further fuels the anticipation for how the alleged relationship might add a twist to the Taylor Swift-themed night.

The idea of a Taylor-centric evening on DWTS wasn't entirely a surprise for those who keep their ear to the ground.

Artem Chigvintsev, another star dancer from the show, had alluded to such an event in an episode of The Nikki & Brie Show.

© Getty Images DWTS hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribiero

He disclosed that his dance partner, Charity Lawson, had expressed a desire to choreograph a dance to a Taylor Swift song. However, her wish was momentarily dashed, perhaps hinting at the upcoming dedicated evening.

Taylor's history with DWTS isn't new. She had earlier graced the show's stage in 2010, marking the release of her album Speak Now.

Her captivating performances of Mine and the nostalgic number White Horse from her Fearless album left an indelible mark.

© Eric McCandless Peta and Barry hit the dance floor

Meanwhile, another point of discussion from the latest DWTS episodes was the performance of the Brady Bunch star.

After dancing the lively Cha-Cha to Oye Como Va by Tito Puente, he and his dance partner received a surprisingly low score of 15 out of 30.

This decision sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many fans rallying behind the 69-year-old actor.

Some even went on to exclaim, "They did him dirty with the scores. That was great!!" while another passionate viewer stated, “The scores were unfair. He deserved at least a 6!”