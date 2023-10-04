Michael Strahan takes a break from GMA to appear on DWTS in major judging panel shakeup

Good Morning America's Michael Strahan is all set to embark on a new television journey. The 51-year-old has taken a temporary leave from GMA to grace another set, joining the judging panel of a renowned dance reality show.

ABC has enlisted Michael to lend his charisma and judgment to Dancing With The Stars, where he will be part of an episode deciding the fortunes of celebrity contestants.

The GMA website made the announcement today, revealing that the former NFL superstar would be joining seasoned DWTS judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

Michael's judging debut is scheduled for DWTS's Motown-themed night on Tuesday, October 10, adding a fresh perspective to the show's 32nd season, which premiered on September 26.

Michael Strahan is taking a break from GMA

The judging panel of DWTS has evolved through its seasons. While Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli remained constants, there have been several rotations.

Julianne Hough, a two-time DWTS champion as a professional dancer, graced the panel during seasons 19 to 21, and later 23 to 24. Julianne's departure in season 22 restored the trio of Len, Carrie, and Bruno.

© Getty Images The DWTS judges

Season 29 saw Julianne's accomplished brother, Derek, filling in for Len due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and Len's UK residence. Despite Len's return in the subsequent season, Derek's flair for judging made him a mainstay.

The show faced a significant loss with the passing of Len Goodman in April, after his discreet battle with bone cancer.

Speaking to Us Weekly after this sorrowful event, Derek shared insights into the panel's future. The show would continue with a three-member judging panel, offering occasional spaces for guest judges.

“I think this is gonna be it. I think [they are] kind of realizing that three is the right amount," he remarked.

© Getty Images Julianne Hough with Alfonso Ribiero

Speaking of transformations, Julianne Hough's journey has been noteworthy. From clinching the DWTS title twice to judging and finally transitioning to hosting, her association with the show is multifaceted. Tom Bergeron and Lisa Canning were the pioneering hosts, with Tom serving in this role until 2019.

Following the 32nd season, Tyra Banks, who had faced considerable scrutiny for replacing Tom, declared her exit to TMZ, revealing her intentions to pursue other projects. Tyra's departure paved the way for Julianne to step in for season 32.

© ABC The hosts of season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough

Throughout its run, DWTS has seen various female co-hosts like Samantha Harris, Brooke Burke-Charvet, and Erin Andrews partnering with Tom.

However, the end of season 28 marked a change in guard as Tom and Erin exited, making way for Tyra Banks. Initially shouldering the hosting responsibilities alone, Tyra was later joined by DWTS winner, actor Alfonso Ribeiro, in the show's 31st season.