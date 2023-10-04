Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence on DWTS exit with backstage family reunion photos

Jamie Lynn Spears became the second celebrity contestant eliminated from season 32 of Dancing with the Stars on Latin Night, which aired on Tuesday, October 3.

The actress and Nickelodeon star, 32, graciously reacted to her exit on the show, thanking the ABC competition for allowing her to grow as a performer.

She finally took to social media hours after the show aired to share several photographs that captured some of the best moments from her two performances.

Alongside those, she included rare snaps of her family members behind the scenes with daughters Maddie, 15, and Ivey, five, plus memories made with her DWTS cast members.

Jamie Lynn first wrote of her professional partner Alan Bersten: "Alan, you're the absolute best friend and partner that anyone could ever ask for.

"I got to raise some money for my #SAGAFTRA community and meet some of the most amazing ppl, and That's a win by all accounts in what I set out to do. Softball moms are hot.

She also spoke of the elimination and said: "Yalllllll, I promise I hear and see all the many wonderfully passionate ppl who are not happy with the way things fell tonight, and I appreciate the tremendous amount love and support, but this was an amazing experience, and I'm very happy to have been apart of it, and soooo excited to see all the fabulous contestants and their partners continue to KILL it each week!!!!!"

She received a slew of supportive messages, but one in particular which stood out was from her Sweet Magnolias co-star JoAnna Garcia Swisher.

JoAnna commented: "So proud of you! Your willingness to open yourself up to new things that challenge you is amazing to watch and an unbelievable example for your girls (and mine!) to see…and I know that everything you do is for Maddie and Ivey! PS you were amazing and absolutely should still be in this competition"

© Instagram Jamie Lynn alongside her Dancing with the Stars season 32 castmates

Some others from the show also showed support, like fellow contestant Harry Jowsey: "You did so well [heart emoji] we are gonna miss you," and pro Pasha Pashkov: "You did amazing tonight!"

Her fans left supportive messages as well, with one writing: "You were adorable… and so real and down to earth. Love your style and attitude." and another saying: "You did amazing last night!!!! You should be so proud of yourself!"

© Instagram Her daughters Maddie and Ivey were present to cheer their mom on

Jamie Lynn's family members made an appearance on the night of her first dance, including her mom Lynne Spears, although many fans were hoping for a surprise cameo from her sister Britney.

Jamie Lynn and Alan scored a 15 out of a possible 30 on week one, and despite going up by a point with their second dance, a cha-cha-cha to Pitbull's "Shake Señora," they landed in the bottom two.

© Instagram Jamie Lynn became the second celebrity eliminated from season 32 of the competition

Due to a combination of the judges' scores and audience votes, the Sweet Magnolias star was eliminated in a match-up against NFL star Adrian Peterson and his partner Britt Stewart.

