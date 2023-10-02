Taylor Swift spotted arriving at MetLife Stadium to watch Kansas City Chiefs' beau Travis Kelce

At MetLife stadium, the air was buzzing with excitement, not just because of the upcoming clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets, but also because of a notable presence in the audience.

Taylor Swift, global pop sensation, made an entrance, flanked by her pals, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. They were all there to support the Chiefs' star tight end, Travis Kelce.

At 33, Travis is a force to reckon with in the NFL. And when Taylor, rumored to be his latest romantic interest, showed up at the game, it piqued the interest of both pop culture and sports enthusiasts.

The pop diva opted for a chic and edgy look, donning denim shorts coupled with a black leather jacket. To complement her towering 5'11" frame against Travis's 6'5", Taylor chose to wear heels, exuding grace and confidence.

© Elsa Singer Taylor Swift arrives prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium

The rumor mill went into overdrive the previous week when Taylor was spotted rooting for Travis alongside his parents. Her appearance at the stadium drew significant attention, but what set tongues wagging was the duo's exit.

Photographs captured them leaving in tandem, with Taylor riding shotgun in Travis's vintage convertible. Their evening continued with an intimate dinner at a rooftop restaurant in Kansas City. Despite being discreet and avoiding overt public displays of affection, a few eagle-eyed witnesses claimed to have seen them holding hands within the restaurant's confines.

© Elsa Actor Ryan Reynolds and singer Taylor Swift arrive prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs

The timeline of Travis and Taylor's relationship remains a mystery. However, an episode of Travis's New Heights podcast in July might offer some clues. Travis confessed a wish to meet Taylor during one of her Eras Tour stops, expressing his intention to gift her a bracelet bearing his number.

"I wanted to give Taylor Swift [a bracelet] with my number on it," he reminisced. But the pop icon's commitment to delivering an impeccable performance meant she was off-limits before and after her shows. This left Travis a tad disheartened, as he recounted, "I was disappointed...I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

© Robert Kamau Blake Lively (L) and Taylor Swift are seen at Emilio's Ballato in SoHo the night before Travis stayed at her house

The narrative took another interesting turn when, in a subsequent podcast episode, Travis touched upon the rampant dating speculations.

Engaging in a candid conversation with his co-host and brother, Jason Kelce (who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles), he effusively praised Taylor.

© Robert Kamau Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner

"Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up," Travis began, further admiring her courage for attending amidst all the gossip. The footballer continued, "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her.

The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light." He concluded with a playful nod to his team's success, attributing the perfect day to the combined aura of the Chiefs and Taylor.