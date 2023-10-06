Hoda Kotb reveals news of 'shocking developments' surrounding Will Smith and wife Jada live on-air

Hoda Kotb teased big news on Friday when she opened up about her upcoming interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith and made a "shocking" revelation.

The Today host promoted her in-depth chat with the actress and confessed there are some major developments she didn't know about.

A big part of the interview will be focusing on Jada and her husband Will Smith, their long-time marriage and that Oscars slap.

WATCH: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's relationship

Hoda said: "I learned some shocking developments which I was unaware of," which caught the attention of her co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin.

Talking of the controversial moment when Will slapped Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about Jada's hair loss, Hoda continued: "She [Jada] was sitting next to Will during that Oscars slap. She has a different perspective. People kept asking why did it happen? She actually weighs in and explains what she saw from her perspective."

Savannah reiterated that the interview will have "a lot of surprises" and Hoda continued to nod her head.

© Getty Images Jada will talk about her marriage to Will

The upcoming NBC News primetime special comes in advance of the release of Jada's memoir, 'Worthy'.

The moment at the 2022 Academy Awards has gone down in history. Shortly after the event, Will apologized to Chris and said: "I was out of line and I was wrong."

© Getty Images Hoda is interviewing Jada

He said that hearing his wife being mocked for having Alopecia was "too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally".

Will had initially laughed at the joke and was seen smiling with Jada rolling her eyes and looking unimpressed.

© Getty Images Will slapped Chris at the Oscars

Chris received a slap from Will in front of the audience, who were left stunned by the altercation.

Will's statement continued: "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

© Instagram Jada shaved her hair off amid her battle with alopecia

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

"I am a work in progress."NBC News’ primetime special will air Friday, October 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

