Jada Pinkett Smith surrounded by husband Will and kids Jaden, Willow, and Trey for emotional reveal: 'It wasn't easy'

Jada Pinkett Smith is gearing up for an emotional release come October 17, as her revelatory new memoir, Worthy, drops that day after months of build up.

First announced back in June, the actress, who recently turned 52, has promised that the journey into her life and past will be emotional and detailed, shining a light on her famous family's dynamics as well.

As such, her family gathered around her to celebrate the book's upcoming release, and you can watch in the video below as they come together for an emotional reveal…

WATCH: Jada Pinkett Smith's emotional reveal with the help of her family members

Jada was joined by her husband Will, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, her step-son Trey (from Will's first marriage to Sheree Zampino), and their kids Jaden and Willow.

They cheered Jada on as she finally took out the first copy of her memoir, which she was seeing for the first time as well, while inside their magnificent family home.

They all applauded as Jada took out a copy of the book and flipped through the pages, marveling at the throwback baby pictures and the work on the physical outline book as well.

Trey called the book "really beautiful," while Jaden added a lighthearted moment to the video, flipping through the pages till he inadvertently happened to land on the section where his mom described conceiving the now 25-year-old with her husband.

His dad teased him, saying: "This is when I came! This is when I showed up!" while Willow looked to her mom and gushed: "I'm so proud of you!"

MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith's heartbreaking update with fans after Tupac Shakur arrest

A touched Jada responded: "Thank you guys for being so supportive. I know I checked out for a little while, but this was hard work. This is my baby, my new baby!"

© Instagram Jada celebrated her 52nd birthday as well in the lead up to the book

She penned alongside the heartwarming video: "My family has been on this Worthy journey with me in the making of this book and in the making of my life.

MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith looks like a goddess as she poses with husband Will Smith in celebratory family throwback photo

"Peeling back the curtain and writing about what we have survived together – [it] wasn't easy. But the beautiful part is it reveals how we gained our resilience and strength from our intense love for one another to get through it all."

© Instagram Her three kids showed their support for her new venture

Fans praised the supportive family dynamic in the comments section, leaving responses like: "So while the onlookers are assuming crap about this woman, her entire family is supportive of her openness and growth. Love this," and: "The one thing y'all are going to do is come together as a family to celebrate each other and we love to see it!!!"

MORE: Will Smith reunites with children Willow, Jaden, and Trey in video from special day out

A third gushed: "I don't care what anyone says, family dynamics can be hard! But to have a support system…even a flawed one is a blessing in these days! This human experience is so much more fulfilling with people that love you surrounding you."

Her famous friends reacted with praise as well, with Toni Braxton commenting: "Congratulations sis!!" Jewel writing: "Yes mamma!!" and Jay Shetty quipping: "Can't wait for mine."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.