Major update announced for NCIS and 9–1-1 fans as WGA strikes end: report

Hit TV shows such as 9-1-1 and NCIS may just return to our screens sooner than we think. Sources have told Deadline that numerous writers rooms will be reopening on Monday October 2, anticipating an end to the Screen Actors Guild strike in the coming week.

Writers for Grey’s Anatomy and 9-1-1 (both now on ABC) are set for a Monday start along with Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers and The Simpsons, all on Fox. Yellowjackets writers are expected to return to season three writing - their room was shut down after one day when the strike began in May 2023 — on Wednesday October 4.

© Fox 9-1-1 will return in 2024 on ABC

Other shows whose writers are believed to be returning next week include CBS series Ghosts, Fire Country, and The Neighborhood, Abbott Elementary (ABC), The Sex Lives of College Girls (Max), Young Sheldon (CBS) as well as freshman Fox show Rescue: Hi-Surf.

© CBS Photo Archive Sean Murray, Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen, Katrina Law, and Wilmer Valderrama filming NCIS

The Writers Guild of America this past week came to a deal with the AMPTP, ending the almost five-month long strike. The deal was a win for the WGA, with many of their requests met.

The guild had initially advocated for the return of its members to their writing responsibilities only after SAG-AFTRA also concluded an agreement with the AMPTP, underlining the continuing solidarity between the two unions. However it appears that deal was not met, and the writers, although encouraged to remain on the picket line with the actors, can return to work.

Their words, however, will not be produced until SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP reach a deal, although they are expected to be returning to the negotiating table on Wednesday October 4.

The traditional business model sees network TV shows return every September, but due to the strikes TV viewers will now receive a shortened order for TV's most popular series; possibly around 13 episodes for each show.

© Getty Images Abbott Elementary will return for a third season

The fear was that the continued delay in good faith negotiations from the AMPTP would cause networks to wait until September 2024 to bring their most popular shows back; although there is nothing stopping a network from running a series through the summer months, these months often average lower ratings, and so networks prefer to air reruns or series whose ratings are expected to be lower.

The SAG-AFTRA National Board announced during a press conference on July 13 that Hollywood actors would be going on strike, as of 12.01am on July 14 2023.

© Getty Images NCIS: Hawai'i will also return for a third season

In an impassioned speech, union president Fran Drescher confirmed the strike, and said: "It is with great sadness that we came to these crossroads but we had no choice," adding: "We are the victims, we are being victimized by this greedy entity."

She continued: "I am shocked… I can't believe it quite frankly, how far apart we are on so many things. "It is disgusting," she stated, exclaiming: "Shame on them, they stand on the wrong stand of history," and declared: "We stand in solidarity, in unprecedented unity."

