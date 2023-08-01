Big Brother: Who will host the reality show on ITV2?

Big Brother is back! Returning with a brand new series this autumn, the reality show has found a new home on ITV2 and ITVX. While Davina McCall and Emma Willis were among the original hosts, the revival is adding two new presenters to its roster. Keep reading to find out more…

Who will host Big Brother on ITV2?

Back in April 2023, the broadcaster confirmed that Aj Odudu and Will Best will be co-presenting Big Brother for ITV2.

© ITV AJ Odudu and Will Best are the new Big Brother presenters for ITV

Technically, it won't be AJ's first time working on Big Brother. Back in 2013, the 35-year-old helmed Channel 5's Big Brother's Bit on the Side with Rylan Clark. Among her other presenting gigs, AJ has appeared on Married at First Sight UK: Afters, as well as providing coverage for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

© Mike Marsland AJ previously hosted Channel 5's Big Brother's Bit on the Side with Rylan Clark

Meanwhile, Will Best is known for hosting T4 on the Beach and Dance Dance Dance. "I grew up with Big Brother so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true," he said in a statement for ITV. "I can't wait to tell some housemates not to swear."

Paul Mortimer, the Director of Reality Commissioning for ITV2 and ITVX, has also spoken about the new presenters. "AJ and Will really are our perfect pairing as we prepare to reintroduce Big Brother to the next generation," he said. "With a genuine chemistry, both of them will bring effortless wit, charm and heaps of character to their roles and we're delighted to be working with them both again."

So far, details surrounding the revival of Big Brother are being kept under wraps, however, ITV has redesigned the iconic eye logo for the new series. Teasing what's to come, the broadcaster shared a teaser trailer across social media, with the caption: "Big Brother sees it all. The ultimate social experiment returns this autumn to ITV2 and ITVX #BBUK".

Big Brother - teaser trailer

Sparking a major reaction from fans, many were quick to voice their excitement in the comments. "I'VE MISSED YOU BIG BROTHER," replied one. "Think about all the new quotes we'll get. The references we'll make! WHO IS SHE," added another.

Meanwhile, a third penned, "OMG that music is so iconic, I'm so excited!!" and a fourth wrote, "I have waited for you to return for YEARS."