Fans share concern about NCIS star Pauley Perrette following latest post

Fans of Pauley Perrette were left concerned after the actress posted an emotional video on Instagram. Taking to the platform on Monday, the TV star performed a heartbreaking rendition of 'Nothing Good Comes,' in which she appeared visibly upset.

Alongside the clip, the caption read: "This song was written by our beloved #UncleMarkReynolds He was a singer/songwriter we lost way too early. His song 'Nothing Good Comes' has never been more relevant. Please listen. #ISRAEL #PEACE please."

Shortly after posting, a number of Pauley's fans noted their concern in the comments. "Seeing you so sad and not your joyful face was hard to see. Wish the world would be happier," wrote one. "Take care of yourself, we all love you," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "I'm in Australia, I wish I could give you a big hug right now, as it looks like you need one."

Pauley's former NCIS co-star Sasha Alexander – aka Caitlin Todd – lent her support too. "Always a fighter for peace. Keep spreading your love, Pauley. I love you sister," she said.

It's been a difficult few months for Pauley who, along with the rest of her NCIS family, recently learned of the passing of David McCallum, in September. At 90 years old, David had been the last remaining original cast member of NCIS prior to his death, and his character – Chief Medical Examiner Donald "Ducky" Mallard – has been hailed as iconic.

Responding to the news on Instagram last month, Pauley penned a heartfelt tribute to her dear friend. Posting a series of photos, she captioned them: "Oh David. What a life. What a legend. What a journey. And your legacy will always be the love you have for your family. Love to Katherine and the kids and the grandkids, your absolutely very favorite things."

Pauley's NCIS co-star Mark Harmon also shared a tribute, stating: "David lived a great, full, long life. I was in awe when I first met him and all of us on the show were honored to have toed a mark opposite him. My condolences go out to Katherine and his family."=

Pauley, 54, is often recognized for her fan favorite portrayal of Abby Sciuto in NCIS. After starring on the show for 15 years however, the actress eventually decided to step away from the role in 2017.

Chatting about her time as Abby on The Talkback, she said: "It's been such an incredible journey, this one little fictional television character. It has been enormous and overwhelming for young girls around the world, every country in the world, and over the course of 15 years, to have modeled themselves after this TV character.

"And it made math and science not only a viable plan for them but it made it accessible and fun. And it inspired these girls, which has been so heartwarming."

As of 2022, Pauley has since retired from acting but she hasn't retreated from the public eye entirely. Pauley still lives in Los Angeles and is very vocal on Twitter, having become a passionate activist for civil rights. She is also involved in many charitable organizations that work on behalf of animal rescue, civil rights, and LGBT rights.