Brian Dietzen addresses potential cameo in NCIS spin-off Tony and Ziva

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are gearing up to shoot the NCIS spin-off, Tony and Ziva, this summer, but can we expect cameos from the flagship cast? During a recent press event, Brian Dietzen – aka Dr. Jimmy Palmer – was asked this very question, and it sounds like he's game for an appearance.

"I'm so happy for Michael and Cote and think John McNamara is going to do a fantastic job for them," he said this month.

© Getty Brian Dietzen would love to appear in NCIS: Tony and Ziva

"It sounds very atypical for NCIS as far as the storytelling because it won't be a case-of-the week type of show. That said, if they say: 'Hey we need Jimmy Palmer on a plasma screen' at any point, I'd say hell yes, that'd be fun, I'd do that in a heartbeat."

Brian – a mainstay on NCIS since 2004 – has worked closely with Michael and Cote over the years and reunited with the duo at the 63rd Monte-Carlo Television Festival over the weekend. Wilmer Valderrama was also in attendance.

© Getty Brian reunited with Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly and Wilmer Valderrama at the 63rd Monte-Carlo Television Festival this month

Gathering to celebrate NCIS' 1000th episode, the quartet beamed as they were awarded a three-tiered cake.

As Michael and Cote prepare to shoot Tony and Ziva this summer, NCIS fans have been hoping for some sort of crossover with the flagship series, something which showrunner, Steve D. Binder, hasn't ruled out.

Speaking to TV Line, the NCIS EP said: Let's put it this way, I would love to. I would love to do that, and I don't speak for Michael [Weatherly], but I have a feeling Michael would be up for anything like that. So, we're all for it."

"I'm absolutely open to any ideas anybody has," added Steve. "They are totally welcome to show them to me and see what we can come up with."

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo confirm name of new NCIS spin-off

So, what's in store for Tony and Ziva? "Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris," teases the synopsis.

© Sonja Flemming/CBS Tony and Ziva will follow the pair as they navigate parenthood and go on the run across Europe

"Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together.

"When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."