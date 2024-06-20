NCIS: Hawai'i star Sharif Atkins lands new role months after show's cancellation

Sharif Atkins is looking to the future. Just two months after NCIS: Hawai'i was cancelled by CBS, the actor – who played Captain Norman 'Boom Boom' Gates – will appear in a new show on Apple TV+.

© Getty Sharif Atkins will play Darren Kennedy in Me

Set to star in Me, the upcoming sci-fi series will premiere on Friday, 12 July. Currently, little is known about Sharif's role, although the star is billed as a character named Darren Kennedy.

"Me follows a 12-year-old kid named Ben who is in the throes of middle school (complete with bullies, crushes and school dances!) as he adjusts to a newly blended family AND the realisation that he has super powers," teases the synopsis.

© Apple TV+

"Throughout the 10-episode season, Ben goes on a journey of self-discovery and learns what having super powers truly means. He finds an ally in his stepsister, Max, who helps him harness these powers and uncover the secrets behind the mysteries and tragedies of his community… all while he tries to come to terms with what it means to be Ben."

An exciting development for the actor, Sharif's role in Me marks his first since NCIS: Hawai'i was cancelled in April. Addressing the decision at a press briefing in Los Angeles, CBS executives stated that the show's performance and financials were a factor.

"It is incumbent on us to always keep the schedule fresh, keep momentum going. We had to make some really tough choices this year," said CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach.

© Karen Neal/CBS NCIS: Hawai'i was cancelled in April

Following the news, the cast of NCIS: Hawai'i penned their shock on social media. Tori Anderson, who played FBI agent Kate Whistler, wrote: "Having a really hard time processing this one. Thank you to our incredible crew who made every single day feel like I was living a dream. I want to say thank you to all the fans. My heart breaks for you as well. This is a huge loss for representation. Love you all so much."

Vaness Lachey, who made history as the first female lead in the NCIS franchise, shared her heartbreak too. "Gutted, confused, blindsided," she noted, adding: "Grateful, confident, beloved fans! "Processing this news and still being present with my family. I love you all! Maholo Nui Loa."

© Karen Neal/CBS Alex Tarrant, who played Kai Holman, is also working on other projects following CBS' decision to cancel NCIS: Hawai'i

Like Sharif, several cast members have gone on to secure other roles, including Alex Tarrant who played Kai Holman.

Returning to our screens this summer, the New Zealand-born actor is signed onto the upcoming second season of The Lord of the Rings spin-off, The Rings of Power. The 34-year-old will be reprising his role as Valandil, having played the character in season one. Taking to Instagram earlier this month, Alex shared the gripping trailer for season two, which you can watch below.