NCIS star Katrina Law shares exciting career news amid season 21 update

Congratulations are in order for NCIS star Katrina Law, who marked an exciting career achievement away from the CBS show over the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress reshared a post from her husband, Keith Andreen, who congratulated his wife for winning Best Actress in a Short Film at this year's FirstGlance Film Festival in Philadelphia.

Keith, who picked up a gong for Best Director of a Short Film, expressed his pride over his wife's big win by sharing a screenshot of the announcement, which was originally posted on the festival's Instagram page. He captioned the snap with a colorful "Congratulations" gif.

Both Katrina and Keith won awards for their short film, Mayfly, which they co-wrote together. While Keith directs the drama, Katrina stars as a mysterious woman who breaks into the home of a best-selling self-help author and forces him to confront scars he thought had long been healed.

The synopsis reads: "Best-selling self-help author Aaron Driscoll (Warren Kole) may look like a successful motivational speaker on the outside, but inside, he hides a dark secret, that he thought would remain buried deep in his past.

© Getty Katrina's husband, Keith Andreen, is a director and actor

"After a long day of talk shows, book signings, and motivational speaking, he returns home to his mansion and passes out, only to be startled awake by what initially appears to be an obsessed fan holding him at gunpoint, demanding the truth about his shameful past, and forcing him into a painful reckoning that will either kill him or be his salvation."

Katrina's exciting announcement comes just over a week after the NCIS writers' room reportedly reopened following the end of the WGA strike.

© CBS Photo Archive The NCIS writers' room has reportedly reopened

According to Deadline, the writing team headed back to work early last week, along with writers from other shows such as 9-1-1, Grey's Anatomy and Yellowjackets.

Whilst this is good news for NCIS fans, the cast won't be able to return to set until the SAG-AFTRA strike is settled. Negotiations between the actors' union and the AMPTP are still ongoing.

When will NCIS season 21 be released?

NBC has yet to announce a release date for season 21.

Now that the WGA strike is over, scripted dramas like NCIS, One Chicago and The Rookie, could be back on screens early to mid-March, according to Deadline. However, this depends on how quickly the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved.

For the networks to get their shows back on air for a mid-season premiere, filming would need to start around Thanksgiving.

The cast of NCIS have been very vocal in their support of the strike over the last three months. Just last week, Katrina shared a black-and-white selfie that showed her sporting a SAG-AFTRA T-shirt. She penned in the caption: "Bring it home @sagaftra!!!"

Brian Dietzen, who plays Dr Jimmy Palmer, also took to Instagram back in August, posting a snap of the NCIS cast on the picket lines in Los Angeles. In a lengthy caption, he expressed his appreciation for the actors' union and shared his love for the CBS show. "I love the people I work with. I'm proud to stand by them as we wait for a fair deal," he wrote. "I'm sure that there'll be a way for everyone (actors, writers and studio folks alike) to be included on future revenue streams and benefit from the successes we're all working hard for."