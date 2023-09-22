Eric Christian Olsen has shared a heartfelt message to his former NCIS: Los Angeles co-star in an emotional post on social media.

The actor, who is best known for his role as Marty Deeks in the CBS police procedural drama, shared a still from a previous episode which was posted by Renée Felice Smith, who played Nell Jones on the show, via a fan's Instagram page.

The scene shows Nell and Marty having a heartfelt exchange as Eric's character says: "I'm gonna miss this. And I think we did good work here," to which Nell responds: "We did great work." As Nell can be seen holding back tears, Marty adds: "Keep it up. Make proud," as Nell then replies: "You made us proud, Deeks. Everyday."

Eric posted the photo on his Instagram Stories and took the opportunity to shout out his former co-star. Writing in the caption, the actor said: "Miss this. Miss her." Renée, meanwhile, wrote in her caption: "Real tears," followed by two love heart emojis.

NCIS: LA came to an end in May. Eric had been a part of the beloved cast since the show began in 2009 and remained on-air for 14 years before airing its final episode earlier this year. The drama finished with a two-part finale special as well as a special programme featuring interviews from the cast and crew celebrating a fantastic run on CBS.

The news of its cancelation was announced at the beginning of the year and while CBS did not disclose the reasons as to why the spin-off was pulled, reports at the time stated it was due to budgeting reasons.

Deadline explained in their report: "A cancelation of a long-running drama with big-name leads filming in L.A. should not come as a shock given the big price tag involved, especially at a time when networks across the board are looking to cut their spending."

Meanwhile, a statement from CBS was released to announce the news officially. Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said: "From Day 1, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen."

She added: "We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve."

Since the show wrapped, Eric has been keeping busy working on his series, Matlock, which was announced back in May. The upcoming legal drama is a reboot of the 1986 drama, and has been ordered to a series by the network for the 2023-2024 broadcast season.

A release date has not yet been confirmed, however, due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike action that commenced in the summer, it's possible that the release could be delayed.