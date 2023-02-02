Autumnwatch fans left furious over shock cancellation

Autumnwatch fans have been voicing their frustration on social media, following the BBC's decision to cancel the popular nature show. Taking to Twitter, many have described themselves as feeling "angry" and "gutted," with some even asking for a petition to be drawn, so that they can campaign to save it.

Explaining the decision to axe Autumnwatch, the BBC has released an official statement, citing financial issues as a key factor in the decision. It reads:

These are challenging times financially and we need to make difficult decisions and focus our resources on content that has the highest impact. Sadly, this means that Autumnwatch will not be continuing. Instead, we are investing more money into Springwatch and Winterwatch, as they are most popular with audiences.

"We are incredibly proud of the Watches and would like to thank the presenters and production team who will continue on Springwatch when it returns in May for three weeks, and Winterwatch when it returns next year for one week, reduced from two weeks."

Autumnwatch is typically presented by Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Gillian Burke

Sparking an emotional reaction from fans, one Twitter user wrote: "Gutted to hear the BBC has cancelled #Autumnwatch I really hope the @BBCSpringwatch team can keep creating amazing autumn content via other means @ChrisGPackham @michaelastracha @IoloWilliams2."

Meanwhile, a second declared: "At a time when people's understanding, awareness and connection with nature is more vital than ever before, the BBC cancelling #Autumnwatch and cutting Winterwatch is maddening and unconscionable. I'm gutted and angry."

Winterwatch will also be reduced from two weeks to one when it airs next year

A third penned: "The cancellation of #AutumnWatch is very disappointing news to hear. It is a fascinating season as is the wildlife that is showcased during this programme."

Several fans have also mentioned starting a petition to save it. "Can someone start a petition please #Autumnwatch," wrote one. "Save Autumnwatch. It's one of the best things on the BBC," agreed another.

