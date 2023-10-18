NCIS' Pauley Perrette, Brian Dietzen, more feature in latest photos – but fans are divided

NCIS fans engaged in a fiery debate thanks to one of the show's newest social media posts on their all-encompassing NCIS Verse Instagram.

Leaning into the spirit of October, aka Halloween season, the franchise's official social media handle shared ideas for costumes inspired by some of the show's most memorable characters.

Featured were Pauley Perrette (who played Abby Sciuto on NCIS), Linda Hunt (playing Hetty Lange on the now-canceled NCIS: Los Angeles), Jason Antoon (playing Ernie Malik on NCIS: Hawai'i), Daryl Mitchell (playing Patton Plame on the also canceled NCIS: New Orleans), Eric Christian Olsen (Marty Deeks on NCIS: LA), Vanessa Lachey (Jane Tennant on NCIS: Hawai'i), and Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer on NCIS).

Some of the trademark looks featured included Pauley's dark pigtails and deep red lipstick, Eric's bright Nike sneakers and sunshine, and, funnily enough, a set of fake abs for Brian.

Fans found the entire concept quite hilarious and were left divided over which of the characters had the best costume to choose from, although many simply left the comments section inundated with laughing emojis.

"Jimmy's abs killed me," one wrote, while another added: "Just when I was about to look for an ncis costume to do this year, apparently we're in sync," with a third saying: "I've been Abby for Halloween a few times! I have the straw cup, I want to get another one since the print and all is coming off now."

A few were upset, however, to see Mark Harmon's Leroy Gibbs absent from the line-up, considering him the most iconic of the NCIS cast.

Fans can look forward to getting more added to the list of iconic characters, as the first global spin-off of the CBS franchise, NCIS: Sydney, is set to finally premiere this November.

As for its cast, leading NCIS: Sydney are Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance lead as Sergeant Jim 'JD' Dempsey.

© CBS Photo Archive A few fans wanted to see a costume idea for Mark Harmon's Leroy Gibbs

Joining them will be Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper, Mavournee Hazel as AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird 'Blue' Gleeson, and William McInnes as AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr Roy Penrose.

As reported by TVLine previously, the spin-off will air in the United States on Tuesdays and will debut on November 14, a day later than first announced. It'll be followed by NCIS reruns.

© Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+ NCIS: Sydney, meanwhile, finally premieres this November

However, the show will be available on Paramount+ Global immediately as well, and will drop earlier on November 10 on Paramount+ Australia.

A synopsis for the upcoming spin-off reads: "With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet."

© CBS/Paramount Australia The show is the first international spin-off in the NCIS franchise

The fate of the remaining shows, however, remains up in the air due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, although the end of the WGA strike indicates that writers could be returning to the show soon.

