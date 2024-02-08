Vanessa Lachey opens up about family as she announces personal news close to home

Vanessa Lachey has a large fanbase thanks to her role as Pearl in the hit show, NCIS: Hawai'i.

What's more, the actress is using her platform for a very good cause, as some news personal to her was announced this week.

The star has been named as the United Service Organizations (USO)'s USO Global Ambassador, and will be using her voice to help support service members and their families.

This is something incredibly close to Vanessa's heart, as she herself grew up in a military family.

Giving a glimpse into her family life growing up in a statement following the announcement, Vanessa shared: "My journey as a military kid, born on a base in the Philippines and raised within the military lifestyle, has instilled in me a deep appreciation for the sacrifices and dedication of all military families, and I am honored to serve as a USO Global Ambassador.

"As an ambassador, I am eager to amplify the important work and impact of the USO, bringing my personal experiences to the forefront and inspiring my fellow Americans to join me in expressing gratitude and support for our brave service members and their families."

What's more, Vanessa will be working NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama, who has been a longtime USO Global Ambassador.

Vanessa and Wilmer are good friends and are delighted to be working closely together for such an important cause.

Wilmer said: "My role with the USO has created the space for me to continue to pay it forward to the people who serve in our nation's military and their families. I love working with the USO and now I get to do this impactful work with my good friend, Vanessa."

Vanessa is balancing many roles, as along with her USO work and NCIS: Hawai'i, she also co-hosts popular reality show, Love is Blind, alongside her husband, Nick Lachey.

The pair have been married since 2011 and share three children - Camden John, Brooklyn Elisabeth, and Phoenix Robert. Vanessa often shares sweet family photos on social media, and recently posted a series of snapshots from the holiday season.

Her children had the time of their lives as they ended the year 2023 at one other than Disneyland. The actress shared a picture of them all smiling at the popular theme park, and revealed that it had been a first for them, as they had all stayed up until midnight.

She wrote: "Happy New Year at the happiest place on earth! @disneyland we Love You!!! 2024… we’re ready for YOU! (this is the first New Year we all 5 rang in together. All three kids (and parents) made it to midnight! Haha!"

