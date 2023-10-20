All Creatures Great and Small viewers react to heartwarming moment between James and Helen Herriot

All Creatures Great and Small aired its third episode in season four and once again there was plenty going on in the Yorkshire Dales.

But perhaps the biggest moment of the episode came just before the credits rolled, when husband and wife James and Helen Herriot, played by Nicholas Ralph and Rachen Shenton, were enjoying a romantic evening together.

WATCH: James and Helen talk starting a family in All Creatures Great and Small

After Helen told her husband that she was exhausted and going straight to bed, she admitted that she was feeling "weepy". Helen's expression then changed as she suddenly went to check something, before coming back and informing her husband that she's pregnant.

"We might not be as alone as we think," Helen began, with her husband replying: "Don't tell me we're expecting someone." Helen then said: "Sort of. I'm fairly certain it won't be just the two of us. More like three," before adding: "We might be getting our little James sooner than expected."

The heartwarming moment went down a treat with fans who took to social media to respond. One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Christmas special baby and a wedding... EEK."

A second added: "Aww they are going to be amazing parents," while a third wrote: "Awwwww!!!! Can't wait to meet little James." A fourth commented: "I AM SO EXITED! BEST EPISODE YET!" A fifth put: "They will make the perfect parents."

The pregnancy storyline between James and Helen was somewhat confirmed when the Christmas special episode was announced, but viewers were no doubt thrilled to finally see the big reveal play out on screen.

Meanwhile, fans are also hoping that the success of the series and the Christmas special will mean that a season five of All Creatures Great and Small could be on the cards. Although bosses on the drama are yet to confirm, it seems the cast are keen to reprise their roles in the future.

Chatting to Radio Times, Rachel began: "I don't think we're the people to ask," adding: "We absolutely love making it. We're having a good time, and we'd love to do more but – unfortunately – we don't make those decisions."

Her co-star, Nicholas, echoed this, adding that he would be up for reprising his role for a fifth series. "We'd love to do more so we'll see. It's a home away from home now."

Series four promises plenty of brilliant storylines. The synopsis reads: "James and Helen wonder when the right time might be to start a family, not knowing whether or not James will be called up to serve in the RAF.

"Tristan's absence is felt by all, but no one more than Siegfried who attempts to hold the growing household, and himself, together as he braves this new world. Mrs Hall and Helen’s friendship blossoms as they look to the future and new trainee veterinary student Richard Carmody arrives, causing complications in the house."