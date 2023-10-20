Strictly Come Dancing hopeful forced to pull out of competition for 'medical reasons' - details

Amanda Abbington has been forced to pull out of this week's Strictly Come Dancing due to "medical reasons".

Janette Manrara revealed the news on It Takes Two on Friday, sharing with fans: "We have some breaking news, unfortunately due to medical reasons, Amanda will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

"Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, Amanda and Giovanni will return the following week. Amanda we hope you get well soon my love, sending you all the best wishes!"

© Ray Burniston Giovanni Pernice & Amanda Abbington on Strictly Come Dancing

Amanda has been partnered with pro dance partner Giovanni Pernice but neither have yet shared any further details.

Actress Amanda has been consistently one of the better performers for the first three weeks of the series, scoring 31 points last week for her Foxtrot to the Fleetwood Mac song 'Everywhere', finishing high on the leaderboard.

The duo were due to perform the Cha Cha Cha to 'Canned Heat' by Jamiroquai this Saturday night.