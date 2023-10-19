Bobby Brazier gets candid about his feelings after dance with Dianne Buswell sparked concern

Bobby Brazier has confessed to feeling "deflated" after his latest Strictly Come Dancing performance with Dianne Buswell.

Speaking on Wednesday's episode of It Takes Two, host Janette Manrara asked the EastEnders actor: "You looked a little bit deflated though, after you got the judge's comments, why is that? What was going through your head?"

© BBC Bobby Brazier hugging Dianne Buswell on Strictly last weekend

To which, Bobby agreed, and said: "Yeah, I was proper [deflated]. I think it had less to do with the judges' comments. I was actually quite happy with the judges' comments.

"Strictly is a journey and I think I was just very tired and glad to have done the Tango and put that all behind me."

© BBC Dianne Buswell and Bobby Brazier performing the Tango

Despite this, both Dianne and Bobby managed to score 30 out of 40 points for their tango to Fashion by David Bowie, finishing sixth on the leaderboard for the week. During the post-performance interview, the professional dancer struggled to hold back her tears – which sparked some concern among viewers.

Dianne, 34, confessed that the soap star had been her "rock", while Bobby said it had been an "emotional" week. Asked by Claudia Winkleman how it felt to close the show with their Tango, Bobby said: "Just emotional. It's been so, so emotional all week."

© Ray Burmiston Bobby is best known for his role on EastEnders

Turning to Dianne, Claudia then asked the dancer how she adapted the dance moves to fit the song. "It was really difficult. I pushed you musically," she said to Bobby. "That song is not easy to hear and you worked so hard to be able to hear the music… But he's just been a massive rock this week, so thank you."

© Guy Levy Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell dancing the Charleston on Strictly Come Dancing

Determined to thrive in the competition, Bobby recently revealed he has now taken up meditation to help de-stress him. "There's always an opportunity to chant," he told The Mirror.

"Even on the train and going to work in the car. No one is ever too busy to meditate ever. It is an opportunity to purify consciousness."