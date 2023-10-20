Strictly's Dianne Buswell flooded with messages after moving on from 'emotional' week with Bobby Brazier

Dianne Buswell and Bobby Brazier have put the last few days behind them, and are only thinking about the "good vibes" as they prepare for another week on Strictly Come Dancing.

Taking to Instagram on Friday morning, the professional dancer shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video of the pair dancing around freestyle and getting into the groove ahead of performing the Viennese Waltz this weekend.

"We wanted to just have fun this week so we started the week right with a little warmup rave and the good vibes continued throughout the week," she wrote in the caption alongside the clip – watch below:

WATCH: Dianne Buswell and Bobby Brazier put ‘emotional’ week behind them in a fun way

Dianne, 34, added: "We have worked hard but had the best time doing it! We LOVE the Viennese waltz and can't wait for you all to see it on Saturday night @bobbybrazier." To which, Bobby responded: "It's gonna be a basement it's gonna be a party." [sic]

Bobby's dad Jeff Brazier added: "Oh wow I.m feeling some high vibrations for this performance! That studio ceiling needs to be made of some thick stuff cos it’s going to get tested."

Fans were also quick to comment, with one writing: "So proud of you both! You deserve all the good vibes." Another said: "Love you two and your connection with each other just perfect Di/Bobs all the way." A third post read: "Your partnership is the dream team! Love you both."

© BBC Bobby Brazier hugging Dianne Buswell on Strictly last weekend

Last weekend, both Dianne and Bobby scored 30 out of 40 points for their Tango to Fashion by David Bowie, finishing sixth on the leaderboard for the week. However, during the post-performance interview, the pro dancer struggled to hold back her tears – which sparked some concern among viewers.

Dianne confessed that the EastEnders star had been her "rock", while Bobby said it had been an "emotional" week. Asked by Claudia Winkleman how it felt to close the show with their Tango, Bobby said: "Just emotional. It's been so, so emotional all week."

© BBC Dianne and Bobby danced the Tango

Earlier this week, the actor then confessed to feeling "deflated" after his latest performance. Speaking on Wednesday's episode of It Takes Two, host Janette Manrara asked: "You looked a little bit deflated though, after you got the judge's comments, why is that? What was going through your head?"

Bobby agreed, and said: "Yeah, I was proper [deflated]. I think it had less to do with the judges' comments. I was actually quite happy with the judges' comments. "Strictly is a journey and I think I was just very tired and glad to have done the Tango and put that all behind me."