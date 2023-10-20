Strictly's Amy Dowden makes heartfelt plea amid cancer battle

Amy Dowden has been living with breast cancer over the past few months and she's also been making sure to raise awareness for the condition in every way that she can, including Wear It Pink, which is marked during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and sees people wearing the colour pink in order to raise money for breast cancer charities that will fund research into the condition.

Taking to her Instagram Stories ahead of the day, Amy shared: "Tomorrow is Wear It Pink Day for breast cancer. If you've got something pink please put it on guys. Let's raise awareness and do what we can for breast cancer. I know at our dance academy they've been wearing pink this week."

Amy was supported by Kinie Kaur, the manager of Wear It Pink for Breast Cancer Now, who said: "We want to say a huge thank you to Amy for spreading the word about Wear It Pink in support of Breast Cancer Now.

"Every 10 minutes, someone in the UK hears the words 'you have breast cancer'. But by wearing pink and raising money on 20 October, you could help to drive forward research and give life-changing support to those affected by this relentless disease. We're working towards a future where everyone with breast cancer lives – and is supported to live well, but we can’t do it without your help. It's easy to get involved. Simply sign up at wearitpink.org."

Amy was supported by many of her Strictly co-stars, including Dianne Buswell who styled out an incredible pink knitted jumper and her former co-star, Pasha Kovalev, who turned his dance studio pink in her honour.

"I'm so excited to be dancing in pink for such a fantastic cause. And more importantly, dancing with a very special person," he told breast cancer campaigner Emma Campbell.

"Sadly, most of us will know someone who’s been affected by breast cancer. One of the Strictly family is going through it right now, and I have so much respect for Amy and everything she’s doing to raise awareness of the disease. It feels only right that I show my support too, by hitting the dance floor with the wonderful Emma Campbell for Breast Cancer Now's Wear It Pink."

Amy first opened up about her cancer diagnosis back in May in an exclusive interview with HELLO! where she said: "You just don't ever think it's going to happen to you. I hadn't thought it was possible to get breast cancer at my age. My mum has had breast cancer, but she had it at a later age, in her 50s.

"She continued: "I was in the shower and I felt this hard lump in my right breast. I was in shock; I checked again. I thought: 'Right, it could just be period-related, or so many things. I decided I was going to keep an eye on it for a few weeks. On holiday, putting body lotion on every day, I was noticing it.

"I started to check it less because it was worrying me, and I didn't want to flare my Crohn's up. Then, once we were back home, I went to do a [dance] show with Ben and I was putting some shimmer on and the lump felt so much bigger. I just knew I needed to go to the doctors.

"The star has been undergoing chemotherapy, but she made her triumphant return to Strictly Come Dancing two weeks ago, on the show's annual Movie Week. Asked how she was doing, Amy replied: "I'm doing really well. I'm over halfway through treatment for chemo and I can't wait to be back with you all permanently!"

