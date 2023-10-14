Strictly Come Dancing: everything to know about Eddie Kadi’s family life

Eddie Kadi is currently smashing it on Strictly Come Dancing, even landing the series’ very first ten score! The comedian and presenter has been wowing judges and audience members alike, but how much do you know about him away from the glittery dance floor? Find out everything to know about Eddie’s family life here…

Is Eddie Kadi in a relationship?

Eddie, 40, keeps his personal life close to his chest, but appears to currently be single. If the star is in a relationship, he has been careful to keep the relationship very private.

WATCH: Eddie Kadi gets a 10 with Men in Black routine

Eddie Kadi’s family life

However, he has spoken about how much he loves his family on the show, explaining: “I was born in Kinshasa in Democratic Republic of Congo. I grew up in a big family. Of course, coming from a country where there was civil war, Dad wanted to look for a better life.

“I felt loved, I felt protected, and I didn’t have to deal with the other stuff. One thing I’ve never forgotten is the importance of my family. Family means everything to me, everything is who I am.”

Eddie with his dad

He continued: “Getting that seal of approval from my dad, even when my dad goes, ‘I’m so proud of you,’ I’m like, ‘You haven’t even got to say that man, because you sacrificed everything.’”

Strictly also interviewed Eddie’s dad, who added: “Very, very, very proud of Eddie. You worked hard to be where you are, so just do your thing and make people happy.”

© BBC Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer delivered another showstopping routine

Speaking about how Strictly was a part of his life while growing up, he said: “It's just a part of me growing up and I've actually infused it in my standup over the years as well! I showed up because it brings the family together, Strictly is a family show and I don't know any other show in this country that gets people who normally would not watch TV, to come together and just have a laugh. I'm a family type of person as well. Being able to be a part of this and meet people that I probably would never have met otherwise, that alone is exciting. So it just felt like the right time this year.”

Eddie Kadi’s career

Eddie made history as the first Black British comedian to sell out the IndigO2 – and has performed to a sold out show at London’s O2 arena back in 2010, he has since performed comedy across the US and in Nigera, Ghana and Uganda. The star is also perhaps best known for presenting BBC Radio 1Xtra show, Official UK Afrobeats Charts Show.

