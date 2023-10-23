Call the Midwife teases 'revelation' in series 13 with new behind-the-scenes video

Call the Midwife has teased new plot details for the upcoming 13th season of the popular BBC drama.

Taking to Instagram, the show's official account shared a behind-the-scenes video showing Laura Main – aka Shelagh Turner - larking around with her on-screen children, Edward Shaw, April Rae Hoang and Alice Brown, who play Teddy, May and Angela.

WATCH: Laura Main larks around with on-screen children in BTS video

In the caption, the drama revealed that 1969, which is the year series 13 is set, is proving to be "a real revelation" for the growing youngsters.

"A filming day can be a long and dull one if you're young - and so our own lovely Laura Main, who plays Shelagh Turner, has devised a novel way to keep her onscreen brood perked up and ready for their close ups!!" the caption began.

"The Turner kids - Teddy (Edward Shaw), May (April Rae Hoang) and Angela (Alice Brown) - were spotted doing some quick exercises in our studio.

© Instagram Stephen McGann and Laura Main play Patrick and Shelagh Turner

"Poor Ned looks like it's exhausting him a bit! And where is the good doctor? Busy with a case, or has he sneaked off to avoid the pain?" the caption continued, alongside a winking emoji.

"The Turner family have been a staple of Call the Midwife for many years now, and with the children growing older, there is so much more we can explore with them. 1969 is proving a real revelation…"

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their excitement over the upcoming Christmas special and new season, with one person writing: "This warms my heart. So grateful for this team and all their hard work!" while another added: "Oh my! I love these series, I'm looking forward to seeing the new season."

© Olly Courtney 1969 proves to be "a real revelation" for the Turner clan

So, what will series 13 be about?

The upcoming series will feature stories from within the Sylheti and Nigerian communities and from around the docks. Fans can expect the new episodes to cover issues such as Cerebral Palsy, Congenital Hip Dysplasia, Tetanus, Porphyria and TB.

The synopsis reads: "Series 13 continues to explore complex medical and personal situations on the midwifery and district nursing rounds. It is now 1969 and more babies are being born in hospital than ever before. Pressure on maternity beds remains extremely high across the country but Poplar is coping better than most due to the work of Nonnatus House and the popularity of home births under the auspices of the Sisters."

© Olly Courtenay The new season is set in 1969

Helen George, who plays Trixie Franklin, also teased "a few shocks" in the new episodes.

Whilst chatting with Zoe Ball on her BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show in September, Helen gave fans an idea of what to expect.

"We're filming at the moment. So I'm sort of discovering the stories as we go along," she said. "It's another exciting year, lots of babies. I can't tell you much more than that.

© BBC Helen George teased "a few shocks" in series 13

"There's a few shocks," she added.

Call the Midwife returns to BBC One in December with a new Christmas special. Series 13 will arrive in 2024.