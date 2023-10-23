911: Lone Star’s Ronen Rubinstein shares update amid season 5 filming delay

9-1-1: Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein has been updating his fans with what’s going on in his life since season four of the hit Fox series concluded earlier this year. However, while the cast and crew would usually be back filming for season 5 of the hit show, and subsequently airing in early 2024, it looks like due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes - the drama will be somewhat delayed.
Since actors haven’t been promoting their projects in solidarity with the cause during the strikes, there has been no word on when 911: Lone Star will be filming again - particularly as while the Writers Guild of America strike is over having reached a deal, the SAG-AFTRA strike remains ongoing.
As such, Ronen has recently entertained his followers by sharing what he has been getting up to in his spare time - and like the rest of us it looks like the actor is getting ready for the spookiest time of the year with some seriously cute Halloween decor!
The actor shared a video of an animatronic Halloween fairground, complete with witches flying around a rooftop on broomsticks and Halloween music playing in the background - and we’re seriously impressed! He followed up the Instagram Story with another post of skeletons sitting inside a TV screen, with The Kill by Echo and the Bunnymen playing in the background.
The song is particularly meaningful to Ronen as he recently covered the hugely popular tune with his band, Nights in Stereo. Praising the song, one person commented: "OMG THIS IS SO GOOD I NEED THIS IN MY PLAYLIST NOWWW." Another person added: "Love this song!! Release it immediately!! Love ya bro!"
Meanwhile, Ronen’s onscreen dad Rob Lowe has been keeping busy with his popular podcast Literally, where he most recently chatted to Bernie Taupin as well as Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Despite their projects away from the show, the emergency services drama will definitely be back on Fox in the future, despite the original show, 911, moving to ABC. Despite that, Rob has previously opened up about how he hopes there will be crossover episodes in the future, telling Variety: "Oh I think we will. There’s a world where 9-1-1 Lone Star and 9-1-1 are on at the same time on different networks. I don’t think they would cannibalize it. But I mean, anything’s possible.
"I wouldn’t be surprised if it wasn’t a third 9-1-1. Why not? 9-1-1: Sin City. I’m just spitballing. I don’t have any insight. I just know what I’d be doing if I ran the world."
In the season four finale, viewers were left on a happy note when TK Strand and Carlos Silva finally tied the knot, giving the couple a happy ending after a whole lot of drama! What would you like to see happen in season five?