911: Lone Star’s Ronen Rubinstein shares update amid season 5 filming delay

9-1-1: Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein has been updating his fans with what’s going on in his life since season four of the hit Fox series concluded earlier this year. However, while the cast and crew would usually be back filming for season 5 of the hit show, and subsequently airing in early 2024, it looks like due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes - the drama will be somewhat delayed.

Since actors haven’t been promoting their projects in solidarity with the cause during the strikes, there has been no word on when 911: Lone Star will be filming again - particularly as while the Writers Guild of America strike is over having reached a deal, the SAG-AFTRA strike remains ongoing.

WATCH: Are you caught up on 911: Lone Star?

As such, Ronen has recently entertained his followers by sharing what he has been getting up to in his spare time - and like the rest of us it looks like the actor is getting ready for the spookiest time of the year with some seriously cute Halloween decor!

Why are actors going on strike? SAG-AFTRA member voted to strike on July 13 2023. In 2022 it was reported that the average hourly pay for a California actor was $27.73 per hour. But many working actors do not work Monday-Friday 9am - 5pm jobs, and 86% of the 160,000 strong guild do not make more than $25,950 in covered earnings (money that contributes towards social security) per year, and therefore do not qualify for healthcare insurance. Actors also receive financial compensations when their TV shows are syndicated, rerun, have a DVD release or enjoy a move to streaming services. The calculation is complex and can change depending on initial contract, length of time an actor has had guild membership, and the type of production. As an example the Friends cast – Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry – receive 2% of the syndication revenue for their hit WB show, meaning their annually bring in around $20million each. But as streaming services such as Netflix continue to refuse to share ratings, it makes it unclear how often content is played and it lowers an actor's residual calculation. The SAG and Writers Guild of America members are also both fighting AMPTP over protections for their work against Artificial Intelligence, and fears that technology would replace humans.

The actor shared a video of an animatronic Halloween fairground, complete with witches flying around a rooftop on broomsticks and Halloween music playing in the background - and we’re seriously impressed! He followed up the Instagram Story with another post of skeletons sitting inside a TV screen, with The Kill by Echo and the Bunnymen playing in the background.

Ronen Rubinstein shared photos from Halloween

The song is particularly meaningful to Ronen as he recently covered the hugely popular tune with his band, Nights in Stereo. Praising the song, one person commented: "OMG THIS IS SO GOOD I NEED THIS IN MY PLAYLIST NOWWW." Another person added: "Love this song!! Release it immediately!! Love ya bro!"

Meanwhile, Ronen’s onscreen dad Rob Lowe has been keeping busy with his popular podcast Literally, where he most recently chatted to Bernie Taupin as well as Arnold Schwarzenegger.

© Fox Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva star as TK and Carlos

Despite their projects away from the show, the emergency services drama will definitely be back on Fox in the future, despite the original show, 911, moving to ABC. Despite that, Rob has previously opened up about how he hopes there will be crossover episodes in the future, telling Variety: "Oh I think we will. There’s a world where 9-1-1 Lone Star and 9-1-1 are on at the same time on different networks. I don’t think they would cannibalize it. But I mean, anything’s possible.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if it wasn’t a third 9-1-1. Why not? 9-1-1: Sin City. I’m just spitballing. I don’t have any insight. I just know what I’d be doing if I ran the world."

© Fox Rafael Silva and Ronen Rubinstein as Carlos and TK in 9-1-1 LONE STAR

In the season four finale, viewers were left on a happy note when TK Strand and Carlos Silva finally tied the knot, giving the couple a happy ending after a whole lot of drama! What would you like to see happen in season five?