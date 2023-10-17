9-1-1's Jennifer Love Hewitt shows off bold change to body in new photo

Jennifer Love Hewitt revealed her latest tattoo to fans on Instagram. The latest addition to her tattoo collection, the words ‘the universe always provides’, was delicately written in italicized cursive on her forearm.

© @jenniferlovehewitt Instagram Jennifer's tattoo reads: "the universe always provides"

Sharing the tattoo on Instagram, she captioned the photo: “Thank you so much @cachotattoo @goodcarmastudio As a student of the universe I am so grateful to have this daily reminder.”

One fan commented below: “love it. The Universe is always listening. Very nice.”

The charmingly spiritual line looked dainty on her arm, written in lower-case. Jennifer wore a homely red plaid shirt as well. The tattoo was near the evil eye tattoo she got “for protection” on her 40th birthday. She also got a palm tree done by the artist Daniel Winter, who has also tattooed Matt Damon.

Already the 9-1-1 star has over 14 tattoos, including three butterflies dedicated to her three kids, Autumn, Atticus and Aidan, whom she shares with husband Brian Hallisay. The latest little one joins a collection of little meaningful tattoos scattered all over the star’s body.

Jennifer looks like she’s been getting ready for the holidays, making cards and preparing pumpkins for the season. It’s another way for her to show off her creativity, as she made cards for LGBTQ+ Pride and regularly paints.

She clearly loves fall - perhaps why that’s why she named her daughter Autumn. Through her Instagram page The Holiday Junkie, which has almost 6,000 followers, the TV star shows off her Halloween decorations and baked goods.

© @the.holidayjunkie @jenniferlovehewitt Instagram Jennifer shares her fall baking

She posted a photo of her swirly pastries on Instagram, captioning the photo: “I have never been a baker. But lately it’s been a zen place for me. And my kids have been joining me which is fun. I only get a taste of what I bake and then gift to others. Knowing I made something that brings someone else joy is the best. I also put blessings and magic thoughts into my food and hope it finds its way to whoever eats it. All the fall feels. Happy October.”